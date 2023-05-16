Goldman Sachs' new global head of IB tech is in Birmingham

When you think of Goldman Sachs' global leaders, you assume they're based in a financial hub like New York, London or Singapore. While the bank is known for building out teams in more niche locations like Warsaw, the home of its new global head of investment banking engineering is a surprise; Birmingham, England.

Managing director Gurjit Jagpal has spent his whole 26 year career at Goldman Sachs, starting as an analyst in London. Aside from his five years as a VP, which he spent in New York, all his roles were within the English capital until 2021. He has held several global lead roles including head of credit trading & sales engineering and global head of core business service engineering.

In March 2021 he was named head of Goldman Sachs Birmingham. Today, he retains that role in addition to his IB technology position. In a recent social media post, he called the team a "reflection of the incredible depth and breadth of Birmingham’s talent pool" while pictured with 54 of the over 250 Birmingham team members.

Goldman says the office itself is soon moving to a new location "with optionality to accommodate more than 1,000 people." They're currently hiring for 22 roles, five of which are in engineering.

Goldman seems to have found its new tech hub, and a big reason why might be the considerably lower pay Birmingham engineers receive. On Levels.fyi, the average software engineer total compensation for Goldman engineers in Birmingham in the past year was just $56.6k. In that same time frame, only two London based engineers reported TC below $80k.

