The top 10 technologists at Millennium in Miami

If you're a junior or aspiring hedge fund technologist, you need to be aware of whats going on in Miami. Many of the biggest funds are planting roots there and moving their top tech staff to the sunshine state.

Millennium has done this too. After founding a technology hub in Florida last year, the fund now has nearly 200 tech staff in Miami and has launched a new LEaD (learning engineering and development) program to train up graduates there.

If you want to work for Millennium in Miami, who do you need to know? We haven't discussed this with Millennium, but by our reckoning, these are some of the fund's most significant technologists in the city.

Olga Naumovich - Head of Technology - Miami

Starting with the biggest name, Olga Naumovich is most known for her 22-year stint at Goldman Sachs, rising from analyst all the way to managing director and chief data officer.

She's a recent(ish) joiner at Millennium, having started back in September, and is one of the driving forces behind the movement towards Miami. She was based in New York throughout her Goldman Sachs tenure.

Steve Johnson - Head of LEaD

Another name you absolutely must know, Steve Johnson will be the man behind the educational engineering program at Millennium. Prior to this, he was head of risk technology and portfolio visualisation.

Rather than joining from a bank, Johnson joined in 2018 from rival hedge fund Citadel, where he was a director for front office technology.

Vladimir Korostyshevskiy - Head of Trading UI

Valdimir Korostyshevskiy has been at Millennium for 14 years, having joined from Citi in 2009. Prior to that he also worked at both JPMorgan and Lehman Brothers.

Joining initially as a senior engineer, he worked up to a team lead role on the equities/futures/options/UST trading GUI. Both those roles were New York based, but he moved to Miami five years.

Stanley Mak - Global Head of Support, DevOps & QA - Corporate Technology

Those with an eye on the corporate tech side ought to become acquainted with Stanley Mak. Another Goldman Sachs alumni, he was Goldman's former Americas co-head of equities trading mission control.

Rather than a direct move to the hedge fund, he instead went to Barclays, becoming global head of equities for real time bidding and the national pension system. From there, he moved to Millennium in late 2015.

Michael Scrivo - Lead Software Architect

The most tenured of all the technologists at Millennium in Miami, Michael Scrivo has spent two decades at Millennium, having joined them in mid-2003 from tech manufacturing services firm MJM Solutions.

Kenneth Collins - Software Development Team Lead

Another banking alumnus, Kenneth Collins was not particularly senior during his time in investment banking but has since risen to a senior position at Millennium. At Barclays and then JPMorgan he was a VP working in the equities division.

Though he has worked with a variety of languages in his career including C++ Java and KDB, he now works as a lead on equities algorithm development in Java, a language that Millennium are looking to grow with in Miami.

David Figueroa - Senior Software Engineer

One of the senior engineers with a more unique path to the hedge fund, David Figueroa joined from Miami based eCommerce platform OfferUp. Prior to that, he was also a senior engineer working on C++ for Bloomberg.

He describes himself as a specialist in "software system design from UI to Databases."

David O'Flanagan - Technical Program Manager - Systematic Trading

Systematic trading is the exciting path everyone wants to get involved in hedge funds for. One of the big names behind that, David O'Flanagan, was formerly an executive at Bank of America Merill Lynch where he worked over 12 years.

O'Flanagan was made BofA Merrill Lynch COO in 2016 alongside being a portfolio manager for equity linked technology. He was later made portfolio manager for electronic trading technology and then joined Millennium in 2019.

Luisel Rios - Senior Core DevOps/Cloud Engineer

Cloud engineers are all the rage nowadays and Luisel Rios is one of the top cloud people at Millennium in Miami. He's one of the most recent joiners, having arrived from conversational AI firm SoundHound just last October.

As part of his role, he works on continuous integration and continuous delivery, terraforming and infrastructure as a service.

Ivan Varela - Senior DevOps Engineer - Kafka Specialist

For DevOps people with an affinity for data science, you might be interested on working with Kafka. Millenniums resident Kafka specialist is Ivan Varela, who joined from another hedge fund, Capula, where he was head of DevOps in London.

He wasn't there for particularly long, just ten months before he left for Millennium in mid-2021. Elsewhere he was a senior DevOps engineer for a variety of firms including tech solutions firm Daemon.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)