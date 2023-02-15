Millennium is building a team of Python quants in Miami

Millenium have been hiring in a big way recently. They've secured a number of high profile quants, though many of these are in their New York office, rather than Miami.

However, many of Millennium's major technologists are in Miami working under ex-Goldman Sachs MD Olga Naumovich, now. And it was possibly only a matter of time before Python experts migrated there too.

Millennium is currently looking for "a new specialized team of engineers, quants and data scientists to offer tactical delivery capabilities to its portfolio and risk managers using python," based in its Miami office. They are additions to a team that was built in the past year.

Quant hires in Miami in 2023 have been sparse for Millenium. Among them is PhD computer scientist Kamal Shadi who moved from Seattle to Miami in January after joining from AWS.

So why python? Naumovich's appointment came with the intent to have their engineers work much more closely with traders, and with the citizen developer movement gaining traction, python is the far friendlier option for traders to learn compared to industry standard C++.

Jane Street quant Antony Peacock, while speaking on a webinar for crypto data and trading firm ProfitView, said "I see more and more traders using python. Traders would come to us and ask us to teach them Python because it was clear their job was moving there."

