Deutsche Bank hired a trader from a Viennese retail bank

by Zeno Toulon
3 April 2023
2 minute read
It’s an exciting time to be a fixed income trader at Deutsche Bank.

It’s been hiring as well as firing, and its latest addition is in London – at the expense of an Austrian bank.

Aleksandar Doric joined Deutsche today after four and a half years with Erste Group, the Vienna-based retail bank, where he was most recently head of fixed income flow sales and trading. He joins Deutsche’s European government bond trading team in a slightly smaller role, as a director.

Doric will be focusing on the Eastern periphery of the Eurozone for Deutsche, which should not come as a surprise – Erste Group has been a heavy investor in the Central & Eastern Europe region (forming a neat overlap with the former Austro-Hungarian Empire, coincidentally).

Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, is a pretty good place to be for a trader. It’s just promoted 33 fixed income professionals to MD (following IBD promotions earlier this year). 

AUTHORZeno Toulon
