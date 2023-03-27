Discover your dream Career
FinancialDeutsche Bank is doing a bit of trimming.

Deutsche Bank is quietly cutting a few US fixed income people

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank is quietly cutting a few US fixed income people

Deutsche Bank's share price may have recovered somewhat today, but after its experience last week, the German bank may feel inclined to cut a few more cuts than previously planned in 2023. Sources say some new cuts - which have likely been in the pipeline for a while - are already underway.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the cuts, which are understood to be impacting its fixed income business in America. Sources said the involuntary exits included Dougas Davies, a managing director in high yield sales and trading who joined from Morgan Stanley in 2017. 

James Colucci, an investment grade corporate bond trader who'd been at Deutsche for 15 years, is also understood to have left and has gone to Truist Securities. 

Deutsche's cuts come after its shares were down nearly 15% on Friday. They also follow some heavy hiring into its credit sales and trading business in the last year. Many of those hires were derived from Credit Suisse in Europe. 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Where Credit Suisse people are finding new jobs

27 Mar 2023
Where Credit Suisse people are finding new jobs

27 Mar 2023
"Credit Suisse was the best place I ever worked. UBS was 2nd rate by comparison"

27 Mar 2023
"Credit Suisse was the best place I ever worked. UBS was 2nd rate by comparison"

27 Mar 2023
People are escaping bank with zero bonuses and in-office work

27 Mar 2023
People are escaping bank with zero bonuses and in-office work

27 Mar 2023
Banker who quit after zero bonuses having a fine time out of work

24 Mar 2023
Banker who quit after zero bonuses having a fine time out of work

24 Mar 2023
