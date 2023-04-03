Discover your dream Career
1
Financial

The 33 new MDs in Deutsche Bank's most important business

by Sarah Butcher
3 April 2023
3 minute read
Nearly a month after making promotions in its corporate finance and advisory business, Deutsche Bank has just promoted some new managing directors in its all-important fixed income sales and trading business. 

Deutsche's fixed income currencies and commodities (FICC) business single-handedly generated 89% of revenues in Deutsche's investment bank last year, and a third of revenues for Deutsche Bank as a whole. People promoted in this year's bonus round will be among those responsible for this outcome.

Nonetheless, 33 isn't a huge number and some of those on DB's latest list have been waiting a long time for the call. They include Natacha Hilger, a relationship manager in Frankfurt, who's worked for the bank for nearly 28 years and Daniel Trew, the head of European short duration sales in London, who's been there over a decade. 

Some of the new MDs are recent joiners, however. Marliz Mejia joined from Santander in Jan 2022 and Fabian Lang joined from JPMorgan in July 2021. 

Absent from the list were all the Credit Suisse credit people Deutsche hired at the end of last year - many of whom presumably joined as MDs already. 

Deutsche Bank's London office has historically been disproportionately weighted towards MDs, with the bank employing more MDs and directors than analysts and associates in the past. However, DB has been attempting to redress this by relying more heavily on vice presidents. 

2023 FIC MDs at Deutsche Bank:

Apoorv Madhup, global financing and credit, Mumbai 
Robert Jones, 
Sarah Gate,  Commercial Real Estate - EMEA
Maria-Georgiana Cornoiu
Jonathan Glionna, credit analysis, New York 
Eiji Akiba
Steven Chandler
Jean Augustin, Florida 
Lisa Gullick
Charlotte Ainsworth-Jackson
Michael Suppan, infrastructure and energy financing, London 
Oliver Dunsche, Head of Financial Asset Credit Solutions, New York
Ravin Thanabalan
Zafarjon Zohidov, CEEMEA Head of corporate lending and special situations, London 
Zhao Xu
Enrique Payan, FX derivatives trading, New York 
Shuo Wu, Global Head of Forward eTrading at Deutsche Bank
Kim Patkovic, illiquids trading, Zurich 
Daryl Li, head of short term rates, London 
Elina Cotler, Muni trader, New York 
Natacha Hilger, Relationship Manager for European Debt Management Offices, Frankfurt 
Frances Bonastre
Thomas Joseph, fixed income sales, California 
Marliz Mejia, head of sales, Mexico
Parag Ranade, head of loans and private credit distribution, Singapore 
Anand Krishnamurthy, head of fixed income sales, Mumbai 
Gabor Asztalos, Head of FIC Rates Origination, CEEMEA, London 
Tom Kaplan, Head of Israel Institutional Client Group, Israel 
Fabian Lang, Head of Real Money Clients Germany & Austria, Frankfurt 
lain Macara, Securities services, London 
Mark Thomas
Paula Patino, relationship management, London 
Daniel Trew, Head of European Short Duration Sales, London 

1 comments
  • Al
    Alexisgaga
    4 April 2023

    The background of DBs directors yet alone MDs are so suss. Have you seen Javed Qazi's background and his prev companies? RIP Deutsche Bank

