The 33 new MDs in Deutsche Bank's most important business

Nearly a month after making promotions in its corporate finance and advisory business, Deutsche Bank has just promoted some new managing directors in its all-important fixed income sales and trading business.

Deutsche's fixed income currencies and commodities (FICC) business single-handedly generated 89% of revenues in Deutsche's investment bank last year, and a third of revenues for Deutsche Bank as a whole. People promoted in this year's bonus round will be among those responsible for this outcome.

Nonetheless, 33 isn't a huge number and some of those on DB's latest list have been waiting a long time for the call. They include Natacha Hilger, a relationship manager in Frankfurt, who's worked for the bank for nearly 28 years and Daniel Trew, the head of European short duration sales in London, who's been there over a decade.

Some of the new MDs are recent joiners, however. Marliz Mejia joined from Santander in Jan 2022 and Fabian Lang joined from JPMorgan in July 2021.

Absent from the list were all the Credit Suisse credit people Deutsche hired at the end of last year - many of whom presumably joined as MDs already.

Deutsche Bank's London office has historically been disproportionately weighted towards MDs, with the bank employing more MDs and directors than analysts and associates in the past. However, DB has been attempting to redress this by relying more heavily on vice presidents.

2023 FIC MDs at Deutsche Bank:

Apoorv Madhup, global financing and credit, Mumbai

Robert Jones,

Sarah Gate, Commercial Real Estate - EMEA

Maria-Georgiana Cornoiu

Jonathan Glionna, credit analysis, New York

Eiji Akiba

Steven Chandler

Jean Augustin, Florida

Lisa Gullick

Charlotte Ainsworth-Jackson

Michael Suppan, infrastructure and energy financing, London

Oliver Dunsche, Head of Financial Asset Credit Solutions, New York

Ravin Thanabalan

Zafarjon Zohidov, CEEMEA Head of corporate lending and special situations, London

Zhao Xu

Enrique Payan, FX derivatives trading, New York

Shuo Wu, Global Head of Forward eTrading at Deutsche Bank

Kim Patkovic, illiquids trading, Zurich

Daryl Li, head of short term rates, London

Elina Cotler, Muni trader, New York

Natacha Hilger, Relationship Manager for European Debt Management Offices, Frankfurt

Frances Bonastre

Thomas Joseph, fixed income sales, California

Marliz Mejia, head of sales, Mexico

Parag Ranade, head of loans and private credit distribution, Singapore

Anand Krishnamurthy, head of fixed income sales, Mumbai

Gabor Asztalos, Head of FIC Rates Origination, CEEMEA, London

Tom Kaplan, Head of Israel Institutional Client Group, Israel

Fabian Lang, Head of Real Money Clients Germany & Austria, Frankfurt

lain Macara, Securities services, London

Mark Thomas

Paula Patino, relationship management, London

Daniel Trew, Head of European Short Duration Sales, London

