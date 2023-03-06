Deutsche Bank MDs: 10 names worth knowing

Deutsche Bank has promoted its latest round of managing directors.

The German bank doesn't release a full MD list, but we've selected some of the most interesting names that we've spied ourselves in the public domain. The promotions come at a time when Deutsche Bank is widely deemed to be back after its aggressive restructuring of 2019, but no bank is immune to a little title inflation - particularly in a year when bonuses have been squeezed.

Here are 10 names to watch for. Notably, some are comparatively new juniors. Others have been toiling at Deutsche Bank for a long while.

Georgie Cornoiu - Fixed income & secured funding, London

A 14-year veteran of Deutsche Bank and fixed income trader, Cornoiu joined the bank in the equity derivatives structuring team in 2009 after 5 months with JPMorgan. She's been based in London since graduating from École Polytechnique.

Simon Schneider - M&A, Frankfurt

Schneider, an M&A MD, joined Deutsche Bank in late 2021 as a director after nearly 7 years at Credit Suisse. He was with HSBC and RBS before that and is currently based in Frankfurt. He too started with JPMorgan.

Daniel Trew - Head of European short duration sales, London

Deutsche Bank’s head of European short duration sales, Trew has been with the bank for nearly 23 years. He joined the bank’s money market / repo sales team in London after (comparatively) brief stints at Citi and JPMorgan.

Craig Smith - EMEA Head of sales & relationship management, trust and agency services, London

Smith, who has been with Deutsche Bank for nearly 17 years, is head of Deutsche Bank’s head of sales and relationship management in EMEA for the trust and agency services. He is based in London, and joined DB from JPMorgan.

Stephan Fuchs - Global industrials, New York

Fuchs has been with Deutsche Bank for less than a year, joining Deutsche's global industrials group in New York July last year after nearly 13 years with Barclays.

Neal Ganatra - Head of SSA syndicate, London

Into his 13th year with Deutsche Bank, Ganatra has been part of the SSA (sovereigns, supranationals and agencies) syndicate team for nearly 10 years. He has been based in London since he started with DB, aside from a brief stint in Frankfurt.

Robin Asseburg - DACH Head of financial sponsor coverage, Frankfurt

Asseburg has been with Deutsche Bank for 11 years, joining the bank as an analyst from boutique firm Augusta. He is head of the DB’s financial sponsor coverage group for the DACH region, and is currently based in Frankurt.

Zafar Zohidov - CEEMEA head of corporate lending and special situations

Zohidov is Deutsche Bank’s head of corporate lending and special situations for the CEEMEA (Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa). He joined the bank in 2019 from the State Assets Management Agency of Uzbekistan. Zohidov is based in London.

Adit Mathur - Liability management & debt capital markets, London

Mathur is a part of the Deutsche Bank’s liability management and debt capital markets team, which he has been a part of since 2011. He has been based in London for DB since joining the bank in 2010.

Tim Azoia - New York

Part of the DCM origination team since 2006, Azoia is based in New York.

