News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Advice

What’s the best university for a job at Goldman Sachs?

by Zeno Toulon
4 April 2023
What’s the best university for a job at Goldman Sachs?

Alright, you want to get a job at Goldman Sachs.

You’re up against some tough competition. The firm gets 300 applicants per open position, although the internship is mercifully easier to get into, with an acceptance rate of 1.27%. It’s easier to get into Oxford, Harvard, or the Navy Seals.

If you’re already at university, it’s not too late to check out our extensive library of resources to get that dream job (assuming it’s at Goldman Sachs). You can read interview questions, or how to write the ideal resume, or whatever else you could imagine.

But if you’re not at university (maybe you’re still deciding on which one to go to) you can help your chances of getting into Goldman by choosing selectively. Now this obviously isn’t a panacea – it’s very much a correlation, not a causation – but it’s worth keeping in mind.

We’ve trawled our CV database as well as professional forums to put together a definitive list of which universities are most represented amongst Goldman Sachs alumni. They’re grouped into two categories, American universities and non-American universities, for ease of navigation.

You can also check out more of our best universities lists - from Singapore to the Grandes Écoles of France.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
