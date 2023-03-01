Discover your dream Career
AdviceBecause not all universities were created equal - especially not in finance.

What are Singapore’s best universities for finance?

by Zeno Toulon
2 hours ago
2 minute read
What are Singapore's best universities for finance?

Whether you’re a young Singaporean choosing a university – or an outsider trying to understand the system – it’s hard to know what’s behind the names.

We’ve trawled through our CV database for the most popular universities attended by the finance professionals we know. Taking out foreign universities for another day’s analysis, we took the top 12 Singaporean universities amongst people working in finance.

The top three came as very little surprise, with the National University of Singapore especially being expected to come out on top – it’s not only one of the world’s best universities (ranking 11th in the world according to QS), but also the university with the largest enrolment in the city-state.

Nanyang was also expected to perform strongly – QS ranks it 19th in the world. The Singapore Management University, which ranks in the top 561-570, also performs strongly. The private Singapore Institute of Management, which does not rank in QS’ top 1400, also ranks on our list.

The weak performance of Singapore’s other public universities – the Singapore University of Social Sciences, Singapore Institute of Technology, and Singapore University of Technology and Design – is to be expected, given that none of them rank in the world’s top 1400.

Unlike our ranking of Grandes Écoles, we’ve compared the prevalence of universities in Singapore CVs to one another, as opposed to alumni networks. The reference for the universities is each other – so “National University of Singapore – 30%” means that the university is represented in 30% of CVs which have attended a Singaporean University, not 30% of the CVs in Singapore.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

