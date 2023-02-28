Discover your dream Career
AdviceHow hard is it to get a job at Goldman Sachs?

Goldman Sachs has 300 applicants per open position

by Zeno Toulon
14 minutes ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs has 300 applicants per open position

Goldman Sachs’ 2023 investor day has begun and is the first time in three years that the firm has spoken about its "journey" in public. 

Among the revelations is the fact that every open job at the bank receives 300 applicants, a number suggesting that the average person applying to work at the bank has only a 0.33% chance of being successful.

The good news is that it's easier to get any job at Goldman than an internship in particular. Last year, Goldman said its internship program received 236,000 applicants for just 3,000 open roles (an acceptance rate of....1.27% 👌). This might be easier than the past, though. In 2016, the bank received 250,000 applicants to its job openings, as per the Financial Times

If you want a job at Goldman Sachs it will help to have a good CV. We have a handy copy of their preferred resume layout here. 

How do you get a job at Goldman Sachs?

If you want a job at Goldman Sachs, you ideally need to go through the standard banking recruitment process at university (get a sophomore or spring internship, convert that into a summer internship, convert that into a graduate job). However, there are alternatives - you can always go in after a top Masters in Finance or MBA.

Goldman also is seeking to attract people with experience in other industry's through its 'career pivot' series. But its recruiters have been stressing that you can't pivot into careers like M&A - for this, you need to come up through the ranks. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORZeno Toulon
