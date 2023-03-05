Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialMillennium has made some big hires in Asia.

Hedge fund Millennium began the year with a Singapore hiring push

by Sarah Butcher
1 hour ago
2 minute read
Hedge fund Millennium began the year with a Singapore hiring push

When multi-strategy hedge fund Millennium management moved into a new and larger Singapore office in October last year, it was expected to add staff. Five months later, some of those new hires have already arrived. 

Of the 10+ new portfolio managers who've joined Millennium since the start of 2023, at least four are in Singapore.

Kenneth Maples joined Millennium's Singapore office after nearly eight years at Virtu Financial, where he was latterly the head of trading for APAC. Maples had been sitting out of the market on a non-compete for the past 11 months.  

Wissam Mezrani joined in Singapore after four and a half years as head of quant market making at Citi.

Ravish Kumar joined in Singapore after a brief spell at hedge fund Two Ridges Capital in the city. And Anass Hammedi joined in Singapore after a year and a half at Hong Kong based 1020 Capital Management. 

Millennium's Singapore office is based in CapitaSpring, the joint second-tallest building on the island. 

The new recruits come as Millennium has been spied recruiting portfolio management talent and supporting expertise (eg. risk managers and technologists) from banks and rival funds, both before and after bonuses are paid.  

Singapore isn't the only place where Millennium has been upscaling its office. Last year it also moved into a new 40,000 square foot office in Mayfair, London. And opened small US offices in Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Oregon. 

Millennium employs 3,985 people according to a February regulatory filing. Only half work in investment roles. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for finance and technology jobs where boomers share the knowledge. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Lotus Partners
Private Equity Associate
Lotus Partners
Geneva, Switzerland
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Healthcare Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Hedge fund Millennium began the year with a Singapore hiring push

Hedge fund Millennium began the year with a Singapore hiring push

"Andrea Orcel is an excellent banker but his pay rise is extreme"

"Andrea Orcel is an excellent banker but his pay rise is extreme"

What is the S.T.A.R. technique - and why do banks like it?

What is the S.T.A.R. technique - and why do banks like it?

Hedge fund Brevan Howard hired NatWest's ex-head of euro swaps trading

Hedge fund Brevan Howard hired NatWest's ex-head of euro swaps trading

Big banks might have slowed hiring, but boutiques have not

Big banks might have slowed hiring, but boutiques have not

Related articles

Hedge fund Brevan Howard hired NatWest's ex-head of euro swaps trading
Financial

Hedge fund Brevan Howard hired NatWest's ex-head of euro swaps trading

3 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Big banks might have slowed hiring, but boutiques have not
Financial

Big banks might have slowed hiring, but boutiques have not

3 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs loses London macro team to hedge fund
Financial

Goldman Sachs loses London macro team to hedge fund

3 Mar 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Job cuts at Citi suggest new targets for layoffs. The ex-Morgan Stanley banker running Russian energy strategy
Financial

Morning Coffee: Job cuts at Citi suggest new targets for layoffs. The ex-Morgan Stanley banker running Russian energy strategy

3 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0