Hedge fund Millennium began the year with a Singapore hiring push

When multi-strategy hedge fund Millennium management moved into a new and larger Singapore office in October last year, it was expected to add staff. Five months later, some of those new hires have already arrived.

Of the 10+ new portfolio managers who've joined Millennium since the start of 2023, at least four are in Singapore.

Kenneth Maples joined Millennium's Singapore office after nearly eight years at Virtu Financial, where he was latterly the head of trading for APAC. Maples had been sitting out of the market on a non-compete for the past 11 months.

Wissam Mezrani joined in Singapore after four and a half years as head of quant market making at Citi.

Ravish Kumar joined in Singapore after a brief spell at hedge fund Two Ridges Capital in the city. And Anass Hammedi joined in Singapore after a year and a half at Hong Kong based 1020 Capital Management.

Millennium's Singapore office is based in CapitaSpring, the joint second-tallest building on the island.

The new recruits come as Millennium has been spied recruiting portfolio management talent and supporting expertise (eg. risk managers and technologists) from banks and rival funds, both before and after bonuses are paid.

Singapore isn't the only place where Millennium has been upscaling its office. Last year it also moved into a new 40,000 square foot office in Mayfair, London. And opened small US offices in Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

Millennium employs 3,985 people according to a February regulatory filing. Only half work in investment roles.

