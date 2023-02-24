Hedge fund Millennium hired Goldman Sachs' key people product guy

As we've reported here before, members of Goldman Sachs' people analytics team who use technology to track the performance of the firm's staff are proving popular elsewhere. Morgan Stanley poached Julie Zide-Mandel, Goldman's MD and head of people analytics in November. Now, hedge fund Millennium has been spotted hiring from Goldman's HR tech team too.

Millennium recruited Robert Wininger from Goldman to work in its New York office as global head of HR product management and reporting. Winniger previously spent nearly 15 years at GS, where he managed 'critical Human Resources (HR) technology projects' and implemented such things as Hirevue interviews at the firm.

Millennium declined to comment, but the implication is that it's switching up its employee systems. It's also recently recruited Charlotte Zhang from Blackstone to work on people analytics. Zhang, who's a Cornell graduate, says she's all about "using qualitative and quantitative data and studying drivers for individual and group motivation and actions."

Winniger and Zhang's arrivals come as Millennium is hiring heavily and adding to its technology teams in particular (although neither work in tech). Last year, it hired 300 technologists and claims to now have more than 1,000 people in its tech roles - implying that tech headcount increased by around 40% in 2022.

