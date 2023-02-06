Discover your dream Career
FinancialComing thick and fast.

Another JPMorgan MD defected to hedge fund Millennium

by Sarah Butcher
6 hours ago
2 minute read
Another JPMorgan MD defected to hedge fund Millennium

Not long ago, it was Goldman Sachs people who were threatening to leave for hedge funds after their bonuses were paid. In fact, early indications are that JPMorgan MDs are just as susceptible to the allure of the big multistrats. 

JPMorgan bonuses have now been paid, leaving recipients free to move on if they so desire. 

The latest JPMorgan MD to feel the urge is Daniel McNeill, the former head of AM derivatives at JPMorgan in London. McNeill is joining Millennium in London as 'risk chief operating officer,' starting soon.

Neither Millennium nor McNeill responded to a query on the position or what it involves, but we presume it's about improving Millennium's risk infrastructure. Joanna Welsh, head of risk at Citadel was recently credited with the rival multi-strategy firm's out performance by Risk Magazine. 

McNeill has had a varied career on both sides of the Atlantic. He spent 13 years in New York City, working for JPMorgan, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, before returning to London to work for JPMorgan in 2018.

He's not Millennium's only recent JPM hire. Last month, it recruited Jack Yang from JPM in New York for a credit strategy role. Millennium has also been hiring from Barclays: Cagdas Aksu, head of Barclays’ head of European Rates Strategy is joining as a portfolio manager in London.

As Millennium grows, it's putting more emphasis on staff wellbeing. A new wellness centre at its office in New York offers everything from massage to cookery lessons.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Keagan Henman on Unsplash

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
