The hedge fund poaching JPMorgan MDs before bonuses

Millennium has been making some big hires from investment banks before bonuses are paid.

One of its biggest is Jack Yang, who joins Millennium in New York this month as a senior credit strategist, after over a decade at JPMorgan, where he was an MD and head of several quantitative research teams including credit trading and public finance. Yang was at Goldman Sachs for over six years prior to that.

Millennium declined to comment on Yang's appointment. It's understood that he won't be forming his own pod, but will be working in an central capacity on tools for Millennium's portfolio managers.

Yang wasn’t the only ex-JPM man to jump ship. Data scientist Edward Tong left the US bank after four years, and three and a half before that at Bank of America, to join Millennium. He was an executive director, and head of product data science when he left. At Millennium, he will focus on machine learning.

Many of Millennium's recent hires have been in New York, but the fund has also been hiring heavily in Asia - mostly from the buy-side. For example, Chi Hyun Kim and Jeremy Ma have both joined Millennium’s Hong Kong office from Dymon Asia Capital and Segantii Capital Management, respectively. In Singapore, Millennium brought in Ravish Kumar as a portfolio manager from Southern Ridges Capital, another hedge fund, and Winston Cheong from ExodusPoint (are you spotting a pattern here?). Cheong joined in December and Kumar in January.

