Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialManaging directors aren't waiting around.

The hedge fund poaching JPMorgan MDs before bonuses

by Zeno Toulon
5 hours ago
2 minute read
The hedge fund poaching JPMorgan MDs before bonuses

Millennium has been making some big hires from investment banks before bonuses are paid. 

One of its biggest is Jack Yang, who joins Millennium in New York this month as a senior credit strategist, after over a decade at JPMorgan, where he was an MD and head of several quantitative research teams including credit trading and public finance. Yang was at Goldman Sachs for over six years prior to that.

Millennium declined to comment on Yang's appointment. It's understood that he won't be forming his own pod, but will be working in an central capacity on tools for Millennium's portfolio managers. 

Yang wasn’t the only ex-JPM man to jump ship. Data scientist Edward Tong left the US bank after four years, and three and a half before that at Bank of America, to join Millennium. He was an executive director, and head of product data science when he left. At Millennium, he will focus on machine learning. 

Many of Millennium's recent hires have been in New York, but the fund has also been hiring heavily in Asia - mostly from the buy-side. For example, Chi Hyun Kim and Jeremy Ma have both joined Millennium’s Hong Kong office from Dymon Asia Capital and Segantii Capital Management, respectively. In Singapore, Millennium brought in Ravish Kumar as a portfolio manager from Southern Ridges Capital, another hedge fund, and Winston Cheong from ExodusPoint (are you spotting a pattern here?). Cheong joined in December and Kumar in January.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Fourier Ltd
Junior Quantitative Researcher
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Caxton
Macro Execution Trader
Caxton
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader assistant - Global Hedge Fund - Fully remote / Hybrid working model - Large comp package
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Bond Trader - Execution and Sales
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"I didn't take a hedge fund job and my amazing girlfriend left me"

"I didn't take a hedge fund job and my amazing girlfriend left me"

Top 10 New York Fintechs: Who has the best culture and pay?

Top 10 New York Fintechs: Who has the best culture and pay?

Coinbase layoffs show banks still offer subpar severance

Coinbase layoffs show banks still offer subpar severance

How to get an entry level job in M&A

How to get an entry level job in M&A

The hedge fund poaching JPMorgan MDs before bonuses

The hedge fund poaching JPMorgan MDs before bonuses

Related articles

The mysterious disappearance of an MD in equity research
Financial

The mysterious disappearance of an MD in equity research

10 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Are compliance jobs finally… Cool?
Financial

Are compliance jobs finally… Cool?

10 Jan 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: The richest brothers at Credit Suisse. How a banking CEO raised in poverty helps his family
Financial

Morning Coffee: The richest brothers at Credit Suisse. How a banking CEO raised in poverty helps his family

10 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Nomura is cutting investment banking jobs too
Financial

Nomura is cutting investment banking jobs too

9 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1