Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FintechBelief is still strong amongst crypto enthusiasts

Coinbase CEO: the "brightest young engineers" still go to crypto

by Alex McMurray
9 minutes ago
2 minute read
Coinbase CEO: the "brightest young engineers" still go to crypto

As part of Coinbase's fourth quarter results release, CEO Brian Armstrong commented on the engineering job space within crypto. Though the firm itself appears to have a hiring freeze, Armstrong is bullish on talented engineers, who he says are still as enthusiastic about crypto as ever.

"There's lots of developers operating in this space" he said yesterday, noting that engineers working crypto have doubled in the past year. "That's continuing to go up." Armstrong says that if the "brightest young engineers" are interested in something, then it must be promising.  

Similarly, within Coinbase itself, he maintained that engineers "are really passionate about the mission." 

The crypto winter may even be a positive. "You come to appreciate the downcycles, because there’s less noise and all the people who were in it for the wrong reasons are gone,” reflected Armstrong.

If you want to position yourself for the future, Armstrong says "decentralized identity is exciting. It allows crypto to move beyond just a new type of money, to a new type of app platform."

One of the early movers in that space is JPMorgan, who have begun hiring for a new crypto lab in Athens that, among other things, deals with "performant blockchain-based Digital Identity mobile apps"

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
Risk Developer
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
New York, United States
eMFusion Limited
Senior Data Integration Engineer (W2)
eMFusion Limited
New York, United States
Fourier Ltd
Elite Level UI Engineers
Fourier Ltd
New York, United States
Aston Carter
Global Repo/Credit Middle Office Lead
Aston Carter
New York, United States
Barclays
Corporate Secretary Assistant Vice President
Barclays
New York, United States
Barclays
Lead - US Loan Closing & Settlement
Barclays
Wilmington, United States
Top Articles
Coinbase CEO: the "brightest young engineers" still go to crypto

Coinbase CEO: the "brightest young engineers" still go to crypto

No spring internship? No offer? No worries

No spring internship? No offer? No worries

The banks that desperately need a return of investment banking

The banks that desperately need a return of investment banking

UBS's new EMEA trading head said to be subject of bidding war

UBS's new EMEA trading head said to be subject of bidding war

JPMorgan MD: "Changing job frequently is like changing partner frequently"

JPMorgan MD: "Changing job frequently is like changing partner frequently"

Related articles

Coinbase appears to have a hiring freeze in 2023
Fintech

Coinbase appears to have a hiring freeze in 2023

21 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ripple and Binance: The frontrunners in the crypto intern market
Fintech

Ripple and Binance: The frontrunners in the crypto intern market

21 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The Singapore fintech that's doubled in value and is ramping up hiring
Fintech

The Singapore fintech that's doubled in value and is ramping up hiring

20 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Coinbase is cutting people it hired from JPMorgan
Fintech

Coinbase is cutting people it hired from JPMorgan

20 Feb 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
2