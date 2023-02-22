Coinbase CEO: the "brightest young engineers" still go to crypto

As part of Coinbase's fourth quarter results release, CEO Brian Armstrong commented on the engineering job space within crypto. Though the firm itself appears to have a hiring freeze, Armstrong is bullish on talented engineers, who he says are still as enthusiastic about crypto as ever.

"There's lots of developers operating in this space" he said yesterday, noting that engineers working crypto have doubled in the past year. "That's continuing to go up." Armstrong says that if the "brightest young engineers" are interested in something, then it must be promising.

Similarly, within Coinbase itself, he maintained that engineers "are really passionate about the mission."

The crypto winter may even be a positive. "You come to appreciate the downcycles, because there’s less noise and all the people who were in it for the wrong reasons are gone,” reflected Armstrong.

If you want to position yourself for the future, Armstrong says "decentralized identity is exciting. It allows crypto to move beyond just a new type of money, to a new type of app platform."

One of the early movers in that space is JPMorgan, who have begun hiring for a new crypto lab in Athens that, among other things, deals with "performant blockchain-based Digital Identity mobile apps"

