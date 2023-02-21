Discover your dream Career
TechnologyJPMorgan's DeFi expansion continues

JPMorgan is opening a new crypto lab in Greece

by Alex McMurray
1 hour ago
2 minute read
JPMorgan is opening a new crypto lab in Greece

It's a big week for crypto as its leading publicly traded company Coinbase announces its results. We've noticed ex-JPMorgan engineers suffer from layoffs over there but back at the bank, there's a promising new blockchain project on the horizon.

Tryone Lobbam, head of JPMorgan's DeFi platform Onyx, has announced that JPMorgan is "opening an Innovation Lab in Athens, with initial focus on building blockchain-related capabilities in support of Onyx."

For the moment, the lab has four open engineering roles. They range in seniority from associate to executive director. These include two full stack developers, one mobile app engineer and a launch technical manager at the top.The three initial primary areas will be "distributed ledger technology, artificial intelligence and cryptography."

The mobile app engineer will also work on "performant blokchain-based Digital Identity mobile apps and wallet prototypes." Lobban says that "digital identity is key to unlocking scale for web3 and can enable entirely new interactions and services for web2 and web3 alike."

Alex McMurray
