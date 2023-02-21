JPMorgan is opening a new crypto lab in Greece

It's a big week for crypto as its leading publicly traded company Coinbase announces its results. We've noticed ex-JPMorgan engineers suffer from layoffs over there but back at the bank, there's a promising new blockchain project on the horizon.

Tryone Lobbam, head of JPMorgan's DeFi platform Onyx, has announced that JPMorgan is "opening an Innovation Lab in Athens, with initial focus on building blockchain-related capabilities in support of Onyx."

For the moment, the lab has four open engineering roles. They range in seniority from associate to executive director. These include two full stack developers, one mobile app engineer and a launch technical manager at the top.The three initial primary areas will be "distributed ledger technology, artificial intelligence and cryptography."

The mobile app engineer will also work on "performant blokchain-based Digital Identity mobile apps and wallet prototypes." Lobban says that "digital identity is key to unlocking scale for web3 and can enable entirely new interactions and services for web2 and web3 alike."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)