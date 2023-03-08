Discover your dream Career
FintechA big acquisition for Laser Digital.

Nomura's crypto spinout acquires top London crypto guy

by Alex McMurray
2 hours ago
Nomura's crypto spinout acquires top London crypto guy

Laser digital, the Switzerland based crypto arm of Japanese bank Nomura, has been making itself felt in the crypto space since its inception last year. For tentative types, the crypto fintech provides an opportunity to work in crypto but to share the heat with a big bank, and one crypto-native broker has taken them up on that offer.

Cameron Dickie joins Laser Digital this month as head of distribution. He's arriving from crypto trading firm B2C2 where he was head of EMEA sales. Prior to that he was also head of broking at digital asset exchange Bequant. 

This is Dickie's return to a traditional finance firm. It also marks his migration from London to Dubai, despite a large number of Laser's staff being London based.

CEO Jez Mohideen, relinquished his role as Nomura CDO in January. He is based there and it can be presumed that they are building up their Dubai base as less senior hires like Saajid Wasik have also joined in the UAE since then.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
