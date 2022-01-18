The full list of Morgan Stanley's new MDs

The full list of Morgan Stanley's 199 new MDs has landed. We've listed all the names below. You can the divisional and gender breakdowns here. You can see who was promoted in the investment banking division here, and you can read about apparently disgruntlement at the shortage of fixed income promotions here.
Let us know in the comments box below (or by email) if there's anything else we've missed. - Who merits special attention on the list below? Get in touch.
Angus Aboud
Rekha Agrawal
Adeel Ahmad
Youssef Ajdir
Aizaz Akhtar
Betanya Aklilu
Srinivas Alladi
Daniel J. Allard
Jan Ashauer
Rowan Bailey
Matthew Ball
Scott Barry
Sharon A. Bauer
Alberto Bertani
Hemang Bhojani
Malabika Biswas
Jean Bosse
Alexandros Bouzalis
Jean Boyer
Tom Briody
Dawn Burke
Kristopher Caldwell
Kimberley Callender
Ronald C. Carter
Terri L. Casper
David R. Casson
Irene Yuen Yu Chan
Darlene Charalambous
Thomas Chaussier
Tracy Liyi Chen
Nathan Cherry
Grace Chionuma
Ken Chu
Stefania Clemente
Sherette A. Constant
Thomas Contenay
Kyle A. Corcoran
Michael Cyprys
Latisha David
Gonzalo De Paredes
Volkan Dikmen
Amiya Dingare
Lilia Dobreva
Stacey Dominicci
Ryan J. Donohue
Martin Douglass
Michael P. Doyle
Kathryn Duffy
Gareth Edwards
Steve Edwards
Sean Egan
Pinar Ergun
Luca Faggiano
Mercedes Fernandez Elias
Zachary Fischer
Farid Foroughi
Dorothée Fuhrmann
Alex Gabriele
David Gallin
Daniel Gaviria
Zain Ghani
Lauren Gimlett
Yiwen Goh
Kunal Gohil
Christian Goldsmith
Allan Golotko
Denis Gorokhov
Kaushik Goswami
Anne Gravier
Chris Grayston
Neeraj Grover
David Hamburger
Kevin Harrington
Najmul Hasnain
Phillipa Hetherington
Rebecca Hill
Stacie Hoffmeister
Qingyi Huang
Naeema Huq Abrar
Min Huss
Ize Idemudia
Samarth Jagnani
Frank Jin
Nicole Karlisch
Michael J. Key
Saad H. Khan
Kirti Kher
Peter King
Joe Kistler
Bari Koss
Thomas Krautz
Paul Kwak
Cristina Lacaci
Jane Lam
Monique Lapointe
Mikael Legrand
Benjamin Levine
Christin Levine
Rob Lunn
Luca Lupo
Francesca Mandelli
Subhash Mangipudi
Jamie Martin
Daniel Mayer
Lisa McBreen
Alison McGovern
Michael R. McLaughlin
Alex Meditz
Rohan Mehra
Rodrigo Maldonado
Manoj K. Menon
Christopher Metli
Jun Miyatsu
Atul Modi
Will Mollard
Nancy Monaghan
Jeff Montero
Chance Moreland
Tetsuhito Morita
Michael Murray
Joseph Edward Nemec
Patrick H. Neundorfer
Ilya Nikitin
Jenn Noonan
Tayo Ogunnaike
Ahmet Ozcan
Tim Page
Swapnil Parab
Priti Patel
Liz Pedersen
Emily S. Pereless
Jonathan Pflug
Nestor Pidkuyko
Mike Pierce
Andy Plaisted
Ricardo Pravia
Earl Pryce
Rob Pulleyn
Niccolò Rabitti
Arthi Raghavan
Michelangelo Raimondi
Jennifer Ramnauth
Pat Reilly
Chris Reynolds
Maura Rose
Brian C. Rosevear
Darius Rowbotham
Julia Rubalevskaya
Henrik Z. Sandström
Andrea Levine Sanft
Dipesh Sanghrajka
Tejas Sanghvi
Rob Scarmuzzi
Molly Schneider Mintz
Vineet Sekhsaria
Nicolas Seyot
Malavika Shanker
Jon Sierant
Roksolana Sierant
Peter Sillitoe
Alex Silverman
David Simons
Brian Smith
Matthew Soriano
Laura H. Southerland
Ashish Srivastava
Suzi Stein
Alex M. Stetter
Michelle Stewart
Dana Strynadka
Kunpeng Sun
Pranav Surendranath
Kevin Swan
Mansour Sy
Jonathan Thomas
David Thompson
Alejandro Tovar
Roger Trimble
Christine Tu
Sully Vinas
Daniele Vismara
Stephen Voice
Brandon Von Feldt
Daniel Vyravipillai
Simon Walker
Chuck Walter
Anjelica Kelly Watson
Marcus Watson
Lindsey Wetzel
Monty Wilensky
Bruce Williams
Duncan Williamson
Sinead Wilson
Onn Yee Wong
Julia Xiao
Sherry Xu
Tony Yin
Justin Zhang
Zhou Wei
Photo by Hal Gatewood on Unsplash
Download our full salary and bonus survey here.
Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)
Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.