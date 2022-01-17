Disappointment as few Morgan Stanley EMEA traders make MD

We still don't have the full list for Morgan Stanley's new managing directors, but when it's forthcoming it seems some names might be in comparatively short supply. - Insiders are pointing out that Morgan Stanley promoted four people in its European fixed income business to managing director this year. This doesn't seem many, although it's in line with the proportion of fixed income professionals promoted globally.

The four European promotions in the European fixed income division are thought to include two credit traders, plus two peple in emerging markets. The latter are Volkan Dikmen, Morgan Stanley's CEEMEA head of rates trading, who joined from Citadel in 2019, and Ahmet Tekin Ozcan, head of Turkey fixed income sales. The implication is that Morgan Stanley has benefited from recent volatility in the Turkish lira.

At 199 people, Morgan Stanley's new managing director class is one of its biggest ever. However, only 19 of the new MDs globally are understood to be in fixed income sales and trading. It's not clear whether this is in line with other years. Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Photo by Kyle Johnson on Unsplash