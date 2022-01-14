Morgan Stanley MDs: 199 new people earn $400k

As we reported earlier, one day after paying its bonuses, Morgan Stanley has promoted its managing directors (MDs). We don't have the full list yet - it's coming later, but let us know (using the email below) if you have it in the meantime.

As the chart below shows, at 199 people, this year's new MD list at Morgan Stanley is fairly special and the biggest since 2016 (at least). Morgan Stanley MDs are paid salaries alone of $400k each according to mandatory H1B visa data registration in the U.S.. Bonuses are many times larger still.

Who got lucky in this year's bonus class? While we don't have all the names, we do know that:

33% of the new MDs are women (compared to 35% last year).

In the U.S., 10% of the class are Black, 6% are Hispanic, and 20% are Asian

In the U.S., the number of ethnically diverse MDs promoted is up 43% on 2021.

64% of MD promotes were in Americas, 23% in EMEA, 14% in Asia (last year, 65% of new MDs were based in the Americas, 18% were in EMEA ; 18% were in Asia).

Divisionally, 46% of the new MDs are in the Institutional Securities Group (the investment bank); 10% are in Investment Management; 14% are in wealth management and banks; 31% are infrastructure. Last year, 30% came from infrastructure and 48% came from institutional securities.

