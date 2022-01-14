The 38 investment bankers promoted to MD by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has announced its 2022 managing director promotions in its investment banking division, and its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) team features most prominently.

This is not a surprise given that 2021 was a record year for M&A activity and Morgan Stanley maintained its third place in the global and US rankings, although it slipped one place to fifth in Europe according to Dealogic.

The bank’s promoted seven members of its M&A team to managing director, more than from any other part of the IBD division. Three of those were based in New York while one Nicole Karlisch, works in London.

Within its industry coverage teams, The bank also elevated four members of its leading technology investment banking team, three of which are based in Menlo Park, while Hong Kong-based Justin Zhang was the other.

Morgan Stanley also promoted a quartet of bankers in its industrials team, and three each from its consumer & retail group and communications investment banking teams.

Its two biggest offices in London and New York accounted for the bulk of promotions, with and third of those who got the nod being based in New York and a fifth in London. In continental Europe, Morgan Stanley promoted Gonzalo De Paredes in Madrid and Thomas Contenay in Paris. It also promoted six MDs in Hong Kong.

Here is the full list with their departments and location:

Jan Ashauer, financial sponsors group (FSG), New York

Rowan Bailey, Australia coverage, Sydney

Matthew Ball, GEG, London

Alberto Bertani, healthcare, London

Kristopher Caldwell, technology, Menlo Park

David Casson, Canada coverage, Toronto

Irene Chan, Hong Kong coverage, Hong Kong

Nathan Cherry, GEG, Houston

Thomas Contenay, M&A, Paris

Kyle Corcoran, technology, Menlo Park

Gonzalo De Paredes, Spain coverage, Madrid

Martin Douglass, M&A, New York

Luca Faggiano, FSG, New York

Farid Foroughi, CRG, Los Angeles

Frank Jin M&A, Hong Kong

Nicole Karlisch, M&A London

Joe Kistler, industrials, New York

Thomas Krautz, Latin America coverage, Sao Paulo

Paul Kwak, M&A, New York

Christin Levine, CRG, New York

Luca Lupo, transportation, London

Rodrigo Maldonado, Latin America coverage, Sao Paulo

Rohan Mehra, technology, Menlo Park

Atul Modi, M&A, New York

Will Mollard, industrials, London

Jeff Montero, transportation, New York

Tetsuhito Morita, industrials, Tokyo

Jonathan Pflug, M&A, Singapore

Julia Rubalevskaya, communications New York

Roksolana Sierant, industrials, New York

David Simons, FIG, London

Dana Strynadka, GRUG, New York

Daniel Vyravipillai, communications, London

Bruce Williams, CRG, New York

Duncan Williamson, UK and Ireland coverage, London

Julia Xiao, Hong Kong coverage, Hong Kong

Tony Yin, communications, Hong Kong

Justin Zhang, technology, Hong Kong