JPMorgan's enormous AI hiring push

The U.S. bank currently has over 160 vacancies that are specifically focused on machine learning, located everywhere from London and New York City to Palo Alto, Mumbai, Glasgow, Hong Kong and Singapore. Many of the roles have been released in the past two months, and a significant proportion are focused on the corporate and investment bank (CIB).

They include numerous vacancies in the CIB's global research team globally, which is looking for individuals at vice president level to work on applied artificial intelligence and machine learning. Candidates must have either a PhD or masters in computer science, or four years' experience in "a highly quantitative position." Last week, the bank began looking for a London-based head of product for applied machine learning and artificial intelligence in its digital platform and services team, with responsibility for driving machine learning-enabled products and solutions to teams across the entire firm. And yesterday, the bank released a new London role for a head of product in applied AI to, 'apply data analytics techniques from both traditional statistics and machine learning to a combination of third party, publically available and JPMorgan proprietary datasets, with the goal of answering questions relevant to our investment banking team and the firm’s clients....'

The spate of hiring comes as JPMorgan's artificial intelligence experts have been making a splash at conferences. Last week, Naftali Cohen, a VP in AI research at JPMorgan in London, said the bank's research labs alone now employ 50 people. Speaking at a separate conference, Hans Buehler, the London-based global head of equities analytics, automation and optimization, who's applying AI to equities trading, advised aspiring machine learning professionals to read the book, 'Advances in Financial Machine Learning' by Marcos Lopez De Prado.

Several of the new roles are working with the Omni ecosystem headed by New York-based David Castillo and described by ex-Googler Daryush Laqab, JPMorgan's San Francisco-based head of AI platform product management, in a presentation in December. Omni AI is all about the identification and ingestion of "minimum viable data" so that employees can expedite model building.

Among its new roles, JPM is also advertising for 'premier software engineers' to work for a newly formed quant engineering team within its Athena risk and pricing platform. The new team is intended to accelerate the adoption of machine learning and cloud technologies within Athena.

Photo by Clarisse Croset on Unsplash