It's that time of year when JPMorgan promotes its new managing directors. Unlike Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan doesn't share the list of its new promotions. However, the names are dribbling out anyway.
We've included some of this year's promotions below. They include 45 deal makers in the investment bank globally, identified by Financial News. They also include various client-facing people in the corporate and investment bank and plenty of people in technology and artificial intelligence. As JPMorgan builds out its AI team, there are signs that data and AI professionals have been popular in this year's MD list. Let us know who we've left out using the contact details at the bottom of this article.
The latest data from U.S. H1B salary filings suggests salaries for JPMorgan's MDs range from $320k to $495k in 2022, depending upon role and location.
The highest salaries go to managing directors on the trading floor in New York City. The lowest go to managing directors working in payments in New Jersey (it's likely that MDs in Austin get lower salaries still). MDs in data management engineer at JPMorgan in New York City are being hired on salaries of $450k.
Bonuses will be paid on top of this.
Jennifer Acosta, TMT banking, New York
Ashiba Ali, corporate banking sales, London
Mose Adigun, UK investment banking, TMT, London Roshan Ahmad, sovereign advisory, New York
Eric Anderson, M&A, Chicago
Tripp Baldwin, M&A, New York
Bob Berkus, investment banking, California
Abhinav Bharti, head of India ECM, Mumbai
Vicente Brocchetto, head of technology investment banking for Latin America, New York
Zach Canter, technology investment banking, Boston
Sollo Cho
Brittany Collier, consumer and retail ECM, New York
Mike Connor, healthcare investment banking, San Francisco
Michele Cortiula, investment grade and leveraged finance, Italy and Greece, Milan
Cedric Cosquer, leveraged finance, Paris
Neil Dalal, TMT, New York
Pearse Davidson
Joe DeBarbrie, diversified industrials, New York
Anuja Desai, corporate finance, New York
Edwin Evans, corporate client banking and specialized industries, London
Matthew Fong, fintech treasury and payment sales leader, New York
Ked Fisseha, M&A, New York
Zev Garell, leveraged finance, London
Jack Gibson, head of payments engineering, Austin
Zachary Gross, power and renewables, New York
Gurdip Singh Jheeta, global technology modernization lead, London
Jinsoo Ha, head of ECM, South Korea, Seoul
Michael Kaplan, basic materials investment banking, Chicago
Zohar Keller, M&A, New York
Dave Khalsa, investment banking, Washington DC
Hannes Kofler, energy investment banking, London
Nick Lehmann, FIG banking, New York
Adam Margolis, head of Asian cross-asset derivatives in the private bank, Singapore
Niketa Malhotra, credit risk technology, Glasgow
Alia Malik, head of sponsor services, corporate broking, London
Micol Martinelli, TMT investment banking, London
Israel Martinez Magana, FIG, New York
Rob MacAndrew, technology development manager, Glasgow
Jim McHugh
Dimas Megna, head of Brazil investment banking, Sao Paulo
Ramana Nallajarla, Chase AI/ML technology delivery lead, Delaware
Cameron Nicholls, investment banking, Sydney
Mohamed Noah, CTO, international consumer bank, New York
Piyush Parekh, strategy, London
Manish Patel, healthcare corporate banking, Houston
Nikul Patel, New York
John Pissanos, healthcare investment banking, London
Tilman Pohlhausen, head of private capital advisory, EMEA, London
Narayan Raj, head of data and analytics, wholesale payments, New York
Romeo Raugei, investment grade finance, New York
Carly Roddy, San Francisco
Noah Roth, leveraged finance, London
Maria Samoilova, head of Iberia M&A, Madrid
Puneet Sharma, global head of AI for asset management, Bengaluru
Manita Shinh, UK healthcare investment banking, London
Hashem Shubber, leveraged finance, Milan
Andrew Spicehandler, FIG, New York
Pasquale Ventafridda, head of sponsors and family-owned businesses, Milan
Romain Vernay, DCM, Paris
Annie Wernig, healthcare investment banking, San Francisco
Jason Yeager, strategy, New York
Stacey Youell, head of strategy, transformation and business services for cloud platforms infrastructure division and diversity, equity & inclusion leader, London
Photo by Daniel Stewart on Unsplash