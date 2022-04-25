It's that time of year when JPMorgan promotes its new managing directors. Unlike Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan doesn't share the list of its new promotions. However, the names are dribbling out anyway.

We've included some of this year's promotions below. They include 45 deal makers in the investment bank globally, identified by Financial News. They also include various client-facing people in the corporate and investment bank and plenty of people in technology and artificial intelligence. As JPMorgan builds out its AI team, there are signs that data and AI professionals have been popular in this year's MD list. Let us know who we've left out using the contact details at the bottom of this article.

How much do managing directors earn at JPMorgan?

The latest data from U.S. H1B salary filings suggests salaries for JPMorgan's MDs range from $320k to $495k in 2022, depending upon role and location.

The highest salaries go to managing directors on the trading floor in New York City. The lowest go to managing directors working in payments in New Jersey (it's likely that MDs in Austin get lower salaries still). MDs in data management engineer at JPMorgan in New York City are being hired on salaries of $450k.

Bonuses will be paid on top of this.

The (partial) JPMorgan 2022 MD list

Jennifer Acosta, TMT banking, New York

Ashiba Ali, corporate banking sales, London

Mose Adigun, UK investment banking, TMT, London Roshan Ahmad, sovereign advisory, New York

Eric Anderson, M&A, Chicago

Tripp Baldwin, M&A, New York

Bob Berkus, investment banking, California

Abhinav Bharti, head of India ECM, Mumbai

Vicente Brocchetto, head of technology investment banking for Latin America, New York

Zach Canter, technology investment banking, Boston

Sollo Cho

Brittany Collier, consumer and retail ECM, New York

Mike Connor, healthcare investment banking, San Francisco

Michele Cortiula, investment grade and leveraged finance, Italy and Greece, Milan

Cedric Cosquer, leveraged finance, Paris

Neil Dalal, TMT, New York

Pearse Davidson

Joe DeBarbrie, diversified industrials, New York

Anuja Desai, corporate finance, New York

Edwin Evans, corporate client banking and specialized industries, London

Matthew Fong, fintech treasury and payment sales leader, New York

Ked Fisseha, M&A, New York

Zev Garell, leveraged finance, London

Jack Gibson, head of payments engineering, Austin

Zachary Gross, power and renewables, New York

Gurdip Singh Jheeta, global technology modernization lead, London

Jinsoo Ha, head of ECM, South Korea, Seoul

Michael Kaplan, basic materials investment banking, Chicago

Zohar Keller, M&A, New York

Dave Khalsa, investment banking, Washington DC

Hannes Kofler, energy investment banking, London

Nick Lehmann, FIG banking, New York

Adam Margolis, head of Asian cross-asset derivatives in the private bank, Singapore

Niketa Malhotra, credit risk technology, Glasgow

Alia Malik, head of sponsor services, corporate broking, London

Micol Martinelli, TMT investment banking, London

Israel Martinez Magana, FIG, New York

Rob MacAndrew, technology development manager, Glasgow

Jim McHugh

Dimas Megna, head of Brazil investment banking, Sao Paulo

Ramana Nallajarla, Chase AI/ML technology delivery lead, Delaware

Cameron Nicholls, investment banking, Sydney

Mohamed Noah, CTO, international consumer bank, New York

Piyush Parekh, strategy, London

Manish Patel, healthcare corporate banking, Houston

Nikul Patel, New York

John Pissanos, healthcare investment banking, London

Tilman Pohlhausen, head of private capital advisory, EMEA, London

Narayan Raj, head of data and analytics, wholesale payments, New York

Romeo Raugei, investment grade finance, New York

Carly Roddy, San Francisco

Noah Roth, leveraged finance, London

Maria Samoilova, head of Iberia M&A, Madrid

Puneet Sharma, global head of AI for asset management, Bengaluru

Manita Shinh, UK healthcare investment banking, London

Hashem Shubber, leveraged finance, Milan

Andrew Spicehandler, FIG, New York

Pasquale Ventafridda, head of sponsors and family-owned businesses, Milan

Romain Vernay, DCM, Paris

Annie Wernig, healthcare investment banking, San Francisco

Jason Yeager, strategy, New York

Stacey Youell, head of strategy, transformation and business services for cloud platforms infrastructure division and diversity, equity & inclusion leader, London

