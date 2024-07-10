Discover your dream Career
UBS cloud platforms CTO hired from Microsoft leaves for London Stock Exchange

by Alex McMurray
11 hours ago
2 minute read
UBS cloud platforms CTO hired from Microsoft leaves for London Stock Exchange

During the cloud boom, a lot of technologists left banking for Big Tech, and vice versa, but they haven't all stuck around. One of those hires made by UBS from Microsoft is leaving banking... but staying in finance.

Dean Bryen has joined the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), as head of cloud engineering. He says his team will be engineering cloud platforms and products across AWS, Azure and GCP for the exchange's internal engineering teams. 

Prior to joining LSEG, Bryen was CTO of cloud and DevSecOps platforms at UBS for two and a half years. In a farewell post on social media, he complimented its "talented team" on having the "highest standards."

Bryen spent eight years working in Big Tech, starting at AWS then moving to Microsoft. At AWS he was the EMEA lead technology evangelist for Alexa, while at Microsoft he was a director of cloud and security engineering.

Bryen is the most senior hire LSEG have made so far this year. It lost one of its cloud leaders, infrastructure program director Simon Bannister, to hedge fund Qube in May.

