Ex-Deutsche Bank core engineering head joins hedge fund's new London office

by Alex McMurray
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Ex-Deutsche Bank core engineering head joins hedge fund's new London office
Bressenden Place, Qube Research & Technologies' new office, pictured behind Victoria Station

More so than perhaps any other quant hedge fund in 2024, Qube Research Technologies has been on a hiring spree. Its latest addition in London joins from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), but has held senior roles in both banks and quant trading firms.

Simon Bannister joined Qube this month as a quantitative technology director, after 18 months as the stock exchange's infrastructure program director. Like contemporaries Jane Street, job titles at Qube are often vague, and many of Qube's many hires have a similar title, but Bannister's history suggests he will be working in infrastructure.

Other quantitative technology directors hired in the UK since April include Brás Patta, a former FPGA tech lead at Maven Securities, and Sam Clifford, an infrastructure engineer at Federated Hermes.

Prior to working at LSEG, Bannister spent four years working at G-Research, the secretive quant trading firm with links to the Conservative Party in the UK. He joined to lead a ground-up re-platforming of its infrastructure on the cloud, and was part of the extended leadership team.

His earlier career was spent predominantly in investment banks. He had VP roles at NatWest and Merrill Lynch, and was an executive director at Goldman Sachs. He capped his banking career off at Deutsche Bank, joining first as global head of emerging technologies, then becoming global head of core engineering.

Bannister will have a strong base to work with at Qube; Glassdoor reviews in 2024 praise the quant fund's "excellent IT infrastructure." The fund's physical infrastructure has been changing too, as Companies House filings show the fund moved to a new office in Victoria in March. Glassdoor reviews describe it as "world-class."

Photo by Javier Quiroga on Unsplash

Alex McMurray Editor
