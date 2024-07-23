Discover your dream Career
JPMorgan's new product MD just had an 'adult gap year' and is working remotely

by Alex McMurray
1 hour ago
2 minute read
Getting a coveted managing director (MD) role in an investment bank is hard, and many people think career breaks are a luxury you cannot afford if you want to make it. JPMorgan's newest MD proves the opposite; she not only has never worked in banking, but spent the last year not working at all.

Rebecca Lawler joined JPMorgan this week, working in digital strategy and transformation product management. The last ten months, however, were spent on an 'adult gap year' in which she explored alternative interests and supported her family through life transitions. 

Prior to that, Lawler was an executive in the retail industry. Lawler was VP of product management for Target's digital team, creating and optimizing omnichannel shopping services. 

JPMorgan may not hire much from Target, but Lawler also spent a lot of time at a more common source of talent: Amazon. She held a number of roles including senior manager and head of product roles in fields like robotics, Alexa and the Amazon web store.

Another luxury afforded to Lawler that most MDs don't have is that her role is remote, with her social media suggesting that she will be based out of Minneapolis. Christopher Sharpe, another recent product MD hire, is working remotely too.

JPMorgan is continuing to hire product people in 2024. It has over 430 job openings for product managers, over half of which are US based. An AI product management VP working on large language models in New York, for example, can earn a salary of up to $200k. Few (if any) roles are advertising as remote, however, so that may be a privelege for MDs only.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Reporter
