Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

A senior software engineer quit Google in London to work on LLMs at Fidelity

by Sarah Butcher
3 hours ago
2 minute read
A senior software engineer quit Google in London to work on LLMs at Fidelity

When Dave Cunningham announced he was resigning from Google after nearly 11 years last week, he seemed pretty excited about it. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

"I am moving on from Google to apply LLMs [large language models] in finance," declared Cunningham, adding that "challenges like these do not come along very often," and that his time at Google "was quite a ride." Former Google colleagues questioned who had been lucky enough to hire him.

It transpires that the lucky recipient is, in fact, Fidelity, the asset management firm. Cunningham is joining Fidelity this month as a vice president in data science with a focus on generative AI. He'll be working hybrid, whereas at Google he was in the London office all the time. 

Fidelity produced a whitepaper on GenAI last year in which it said it had created a GenAI tool called "CatchLight" to write personalized emails to prospective clients and to aggregate data on prospective clients so that wealth managers can use their time more efficiently.

Much of Fidelity's AI work occurs in Fidelity Labs, Fidelity's self-described "fintech startup environment." The labs' global head is Hong Kong-based John Gist, but Ian Hood, Fidelity's chief innovation and digital officer, is based in the UK. The asset manager has an office in London and another office, 20 miles away, in a large country house in Surrey where much of its data team is based. 

Cunningham's excitement about the move is presumably related to more than just LLMs. After 10 years as an SRE engineer at Google, he should have been earning over £400k in London according to Levelsfyi. Fidelity is likely to be bettering that. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs' London MDs' bonuses rose 10% last year, to £501k

Goldman Sachs' London MDs' bonuses rose 10% last year, to £501k

A senior software engineer quit Google in London to work on LLMs at Fidelity

A senior software engineer quit Google in London to work on LLMs at Fidelity

Morning Coffee: Overwrought 27 year-old bankers on $456k are trying to save exhausted juniors on $150k. A new approach to long haul flights

Morning Coffee: Overwrought 27 year-old bankers on $456k are trying to save exhausted juniors on $150k. A new approach to long haul flights

Deutsche Bank's ex-head of Americas ECM quietly resurfaced at Cantor Fitzgerald

Deutsche Bank's ex-head of Americas ECM quietly resurfaced at Cantor Fitzgerald

27-year-old-college dropout claims hedge fund paid him $1m, including an $800k bonus

27-year-old-college dropout claims hedge fund paid him $1m, including an $800k bonus

Recommended Jobs
twentyAI
Surveillance IT PM/Technical BA - Commodities Trading - London
twentyAI
London, United Kingdom
Head of Investment Risk - London Based - Asset Manager
London, United Kingdom
Caxton Associates
Associate Portfolio Manager Program - Dubai
Caxton Associates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Portfolio Manager, Top Global Hedge Fund, Geneva, Switzerland
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Geneva, Switzerland
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Portfolio Manager, Leading International Hedge Fund, Dubai, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bohan Group
Relative Value Macro Portfolio Manager/ Prop Trader
Bohan Group
Hong Kong

Related articles

Citi accused of attempting to implement AI on the back of Excel spreadsheets
Tech

Citi accused of attempting to implement AI on the back of Excel spreadsheets

27 Jun 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
2
JPMorgan is on a quantum recruiting push, and is paying salaries up to $325k
Tech

JPMorgan is on a quantum recruiting push, and is paying salaries up to $325k

26 Jun 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Citi suggests that developers earning $400 an hour in banks are immune to AI incursions
Tech

Citi suggests that developers earning $400 an hour in banks are immune to AI incursions

24 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Meta product engineer in San Francisco moves to JPMorgan in New York
Tech

Meta product engineer in San Francisco moves to JPMorgan in New York

21 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.