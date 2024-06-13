Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs' US interns get to stay in the Goldman Sachs hotel

by Sarah Butcher
10 minutes ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs' US interns get to stay in the Goldman Sachs hotel

If you're an intern at Citadel or Citadel Securities, you will spend part of your summer in a hotel like the Four Seasons Palm Beach or its local equivalent. If you're an intern at Goldman Sachs in America, you may get to reside at a New York hotel that offers both a nutrient drip and lymphatic drainage massage.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The hotel stay is only on offer to interns from Goldman offices other than New York City, who don't have local orientation weeks and who travel to NYC to familiarize themselves with the firm. It's not clear whether interns can avail themselves of the massage and drip, but as both are advertised as "amenities" on offer to guests.

Most importantly, though, while Citadel is merely renting hotel rooms for its interns, Goldman is putting-up its out of town interns at the Conrad Hotel, which it owns itself. Business Insider reported this week that students at Goldman get to stay there during the summer internship. 

Based next to the Goldman Sachs head office at 200 West Street, the Conrad describes itself as a "luxury hotel" in downtown New York. Goldman bought it in 2006 when it was building its West Street headquarters. Although the Conrad is owned by Goldman, it's run by Conrad Hotels and Resorts, which is a premium subsidiary of the Hilton Brand. It was refurbished in 2013 to exude "comfort but with a business like atmosphere" and to be "elegant, complex, smart, appropriate, unexpected." 

The hotel has 463 rooms, all of which are suites. It also has something called the "Loopy Doopy Rooftop Bar," which serves the "Poptail cocktail." Suites usually cost from $665 to $3,027 a night. 

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Marten Bjork on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs' US interns get to stay in the Goldman Sachs hotel

Goldman Sachs' US interns get to stay in the Goldman Sachs hotel

What does a trader do a Citadel Securities? This is the life of an MIT graduate in New York City

What does a trader do a Citadel Securities? This is the life of an MIT graduate in New York City

A Citi engineering head of 11 years left for a remote-working tech exec role

A Citi engineering head of 11 years left for a remote-working tech exec role

Struggling UK bank hikes salaries for preferred people after cutting jobs

Struggling UK bank hikes salaries for preferred people after cutting jobs

Should you learn the "obtuse" niche coding language paying $700k+ in finance?

Should you learn the "obtuse" niche coding language paying $700k+ in finance?

Latest Jobs
Robert Half - US
Manager Financial Reporting
Robert Half - US
New York, United States
Robert Half - US
Chief Financial Officer
Robert Half - US
New York, United States
Robert Half - US
Financial Planning & Analysis Director
Robert Half - US
New York, United States
Robert Half - US
Senior Financial Analyst
Robert Half - US
New York, United States
Robert Half - US
Grants Accounting & Finance Manager
Robert Half - US
New York, United States
Robert Half - US
VP Of Finance
Robert Half - US
New York, United States

Related articles

What does a trader do a Citadel Securities? This is the life of an MIT graduate in New York City
Financial

What does a trader do a Citadel Securities? This is the life of an MIT graduate in New York City

13 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Struggling UK bank hikes salaries for preferred people after cutting jobs
Financial

Struggling UK bank hikes salaries for preferred people after cutting jobs

13 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: The macho games played by the boss of McKinsey & Co. Banks battle to be thought of as the smartest on the Street
Financial

Morning Coffee: The macho games played by the boss of McKinsey & Co. Banks battle to be thought of as the smartest on the Street

13 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs asked some graduate hires to start early because it needs extra staff
Financial

Goldman Sachs asked some graduate hires to start early because it needs extra staff

12 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.