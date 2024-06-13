Goldman Sachs' US interns get to stay in the Goldman Sachs hotel

If you're an intern at Citadel or Citadel Securities, you will spend part of your summer in a hotel like the Four Seasons Palm Beach or its local equivalent. If you're an intern at Goldman Sachs in America, you may get to reside at a New York hotel that offers both a nutrient drip and lymphatic drainage massage.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

The hotel stay is only on offer to interns from Goldman offices other than New York City, who don't have local orientation weeks and who travel to NYC to familiarize themselves with the firm. It's not clear whether interns can avail themselves of the massage and drip, but as both are advertised as "amenities" on offer to guests.

Most importantly, though, while Citadel is merely renting hotel rooms for its interns, Goldman is putting-up its out of town interns at the Conrad Hotel, which it owns itself. Business Insider reported this week that students at Goldman get to stay there during the summer internship.

Based next to the Goldman Sachs head office at 200 West Street, the Conrad describes itself as a "luxury hotel" in downtown New York. Goldman bought it in 2006 when it was building its West Street headquarters. Although the Conrad is owned by Goldman, it's run by Conrad Hotels and Resorts, which is a premium subsidiary of the Hilton Brand. It was refurbished in 2013 to exude "comfort but with a business like atmosphere" and to be "elegant, complex, smart, appropriate, unexpected."

The hotel has 463 rooms, all of which are suites. It also has something called the "Loopy Doopy Rooftop Bar," which serves the "Poptail cocktail." Suites usually cost from $665 to $3,027 a night.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Marten Bjork on Unsplash