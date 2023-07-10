Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

What makes Citadel's $20k a month interns special

by Sarah Butcher
10 July 2023
3 minute read
What makes Citadel's $20k a month interns special

Getting an internship at Citadel or Citadel Securities is not easy. Plenty of people want one - applications are up 65% this year compared to last year, at roughly 69,000 people. Just 0.5% of them get a place on the intern scheme. 

The people who get Citadel's intern offers are not the average 22-year-old high achieving university students. 

"The calibre of talent we are recruiting is exceptional," says Matt Mitro, head of campus recruiting at Citadel and Citadel Securities. It includes accomplished musicians, writers and chess players. 

Are you good enough? There's one way that you'll know: plenty of other places will also want to hire you. People who get internships at Citadel have choices. 75% of them have at least one, if not more, competing offers. 

In almost every case, students drop those competing offers for an internship at Citadel or Citadel Securities. The two firms pay their interns over $20k a month for the 11-week summer internship, which includes an initial week in a luxury hotel. 

Most of Citadel's interns are penultimate year students at university or college. How many of them convert their internships into an offer to return to the firms full-time? Mitro won't say. "There's no set target," he says of intern conversions. "Generally, though, anyone who performs exceptionally well and demonstrates the skills and values we are looking for will be eligible to receive an offer."

Citadel interns are put to work on real world tasks. "Almost all our intern projects are put into production after they're completed and often people will save meaningful work solely for the interns," says Mitro. "It's a show of belief in their capabilities."

Interns receive coaching and mentoring throughout the 11-week program and participate in a final presentation towards the end. Mitro says full-time offers are extended based on both this presentation and their performance throughout the program. "We prepare them as well as we possibly can, first through the offsite and then through interactions with intern managers and mentors who offer a different perspective on how to succeed and also help connect the interns to teammates. We try to give our interns every opportunity to be successful."

Much of Citadel's coaching is around communication styles. The two firms want people who express their own opinions. "We want our interns to feel comfortable sharing their own points of view and to feel that they can bring a new approach to the table or advocate for something counterintuitive," says Mitro. In many cases, this means encouraging interns to substantiate their opinions with data: "We very much value interns who test and validate their ideas," he says. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Buy-side Equity Analyst - $1bn European Equity fund
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
Global Equity Research Analyst
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
LevFin bankers aren’t getting a pay rise, sadly

LevFin bankers aren’t getting a pay rise, sadly

Goldman Sachs' results may be bad, but they are a flesh wound

Goldman Sachs' results may be bad, but they are a flesh wound

Just 2 of UBS' new 29-strong markets team are ex-Credit Suisse

Just 2 of UBS' new 29-strong markets team are ex-Credit Suisse

What to expect in your Stripe interview

What to expect in your Stripe interview

Credit Suisse interns told they need to reapply to UBS

Credit Suisse interns told they need to reapply to UBS

Related articles

Citadel's EMEA and Asian interns are at these amazing hotels
Financial

Citadel's EMEA and Asian interns are at these amazing hotels

5 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Credit Suisse interns told they need to reapply to UBS
Financial

Credit Suisse interns told they need to reapply to UBS

13 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Senior London bankers are being banned by bullying accusations
Financial

Senior London bankers are being banned by bullying accusations

13 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: 39-year-old ex-Morgan Stanley analyst says colleagues too upper class. Goldman Sachs implies things aren’t great
Financial

Morning Coffee: 39-year-old ex-Morgan Stanley analyst says colleagues too upper class. Goldman Sachs implies things aren’t great

13 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.