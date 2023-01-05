Discover your dream Career
The M&A boutique that pays better than a hedge fund

by Zeno Toulon
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Elite investment banking boutique Centerview Partners has released its UK accounts for 2022 – or the year up to April 2022, rather – and the numbers are staggering.

The 8 UK-based partners at the firm split an immense £54m ($65m) pot between them, averaging £6.8m ($8.2m) each. The largest share of £20m ($24m) went to an anonymous member of these eight, although possibly to a UK parent company, "Centerview Partners Uk Holdings Ltd". The average bonuses were much higher than the previous year, more than doubling on average, and tripling for the largest single pay-out.

Average compensation was down somewhat, however, across the rest of the staff. From an average of £294k ($354k) across its 42 employees in 2021, Centerview “only” paid £185k ($223k) to its 46 UK-based staff in 2022.

Pay fell for non-partner UK Centerview staff despite a significant improvement in operating conditions. Turnover increased by nearly 50% during the fertile conditions at the end of the pandemic.

Aside from its London office, Centerview Partners is also based in Paris, Palo Alto, San Francisco, and New York, where it was founded by Blair Effron and Robert Pruzan in 2006. Effron still runs the boutique, which he left UBS to set up

