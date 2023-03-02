Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
PayCredit Suisse didn't pay badly either.

The boutique bank that paid 26 year-olds $800k this year

by Sarah Butcher
less than a minute ago
2 minute read
The boutique bank that paid 26 year-olds $800k this year

It's become a matter of lore that investment banks didn't pay well in the last bonus round. Fees were down and so bonuses were down. Sometimes bonuses were down a lot. But this does not mean that junior bankers were badly paid.

Far from it.

Results to the latest compensation survey from Instagram account Litquidity reveal that some juniors in M&A and capital markets jobs at top investment banks and elite boutiques were still paid more than $400k as associates, and that some boutiques paid a lot more. 

Data from Litquidity, shown in the table below, suggests that - once again - it was boutique firm Centerview that paid the most this year. Litquidity's data suggests that third year associates at Centerview (aged ~25) earned $800k in total compensation for 2022. This compared to a mere $385k average at Morgan Stanley, where there was a lot of grumbling about this year's bonuses, probably as a result.

Centerview's generosity was unsurprising given that it regularly tops pay league tables. More surprising were Credit Suisse's 2022 bonuses. - Having decided to pay its juniors in three tranches vesting in April, July and October, Credit Suisse also seems to have splashed out, particularly compared to Deutsche Bank and UBS.

4,000 people responded to Litquidity's survey, but it's not clear how many data points there are for individual banks. Beyond first year VP, Litquidity says there's "limited data".

Centerview's generosity means it pays an average of $2.6m over the first five years of a career there. This compares to $1.4m at Goldman Sachs and $1.5m at JPMorgan. Barclays is the best paying European.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for finance and technology jobs where boomers share the knowledge. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
ANZ
Associate, FIG Insurance and Real Money
ANZ
New York, United States
eFinancialCareers Global
Register now for the Tech in Financial Services Virtual Career Event – UK/US/EMEA
eFinancialCareers Global
New York, United States
Goodman Masson
Hedge Fund Product Control
Goodman Masson
New York, United States
Goodman Masson
Equity Valuations Associate
Goodman Masson
New York, United States
Goodman Masson
Fund Accountant - Real Estate
Goodman Masson
New York, United States
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Financial Advisor Licensing Program (ALP)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Providence, United States
Top Articles
The boutique bank that paid 26 year-olds $800k this year

The boutique bank that paid 26 year-olds $800k this year

The quant coding interview problem you need to know for HFT

The quant coding interview problem you need to know for HFT

JPMorgan MD explains how his football career came to a sorry end

JPMorgan MD explains how his football career came to a sorry end

Deutsche Bank suggests HSBC's bankers are best placed in 2023

Deutsche Bank suggests HSBC's bankers are best placed in 2023

Top Goldman eTrading engineers leaving to enter the simulation

Top Goldman eTrading engineers leaving to enter the simulation

Related articles

Bankers on TikTok: The MD on £500k+, the PE guy on £200k+
Pay

Bankers on TikTok: The MD on £500k+, the PE guy on £200k+

1 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Fund hikes pay to $425k per head after big quant and tech hiring
Pay

Fund hikes pay to $425k per head after big quant and tech hiring

28 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Private equity pay… Per hour
Pay

Private equity pay… Per hour

27 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
What is carried interest? (And why do you want it?)
Pay

What is carried interest? (And why do you want it?)

27 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1