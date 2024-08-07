Ex-JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs MD in New York joins the London Stock Exchange

There appears to be a tug of war for talent between the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and banks for technology talent at senior level. In recent months, multiple MDs have gone one way, and multiple have gone the other. The most recent, heading to LSEG, comes from JPMorgan.

David Byrne has joined LSEG as a group leader for data platforms, based out of New York. He spent the last two years at JPMorgan, as head of platform engineering for its fundraising platform, Capital Connect. Prior to that, he spent 11 years at Goldman Sachs, joining as a technology fellow in core engineering for its Concert platform. He was made MD at the bank in 2021.

He's not the only senior bank technologist to join LSEG recently. Last month, we reported that UBS' CTO of cloud and DevSecOps platforms joined the exchange as head of cloud engineering.

In the opposite direction, engineers and quants have also found senior positions in banks. Last month, LSEG's head of analytics research Misha Shefter joined Barclays in New York as its head of securitized and credit products quantitative analytics. Ganesh Practoor, head of LSEG's quality engineering group, left in February and resurfaced at Santander in June as head of infrastructure quality engineering.

Reviews from engineers on Glassdoor in 2024 praise LSEG for having "clear processes" and a good work-life balance, but lament a lack of career growth opportunities.

