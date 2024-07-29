Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Ex-Morgan Stanley & RBC MD becomes tech head at top paying pension fund

by Alex McMurray
4 hours ago
2 minute read


Canadian pension fund CPP Investments has been increasing headcount and raising pay. The Toronto Globe and Mail says the fund pays an average of $500k per head to its 2,100 employees, and $4m to the top five executives. Its most recent hire, a managing director (MD), is a trading technology specialist that's spent the last 23 years in banking.

Saj Khimji joins CPP as the firm's head of public markets technology, based out of Toronto. He spent the last four years as an MD at Canadian bank RBC Capital Markets as its head of equity derivatives trading technology. His background is considerably less Canadian.

Before joining, RBC, Khimji spent 18 and a half years at Morgan Stanley, spending the first half in London, and the second in Hong Kong. His last role at the bank was APAC head of equity derivatives technology and global head of equity flow derivatives technology. Khimji was educated in the UK too, attending Croydon-based Whitgift School then studying maths and computer science at UCL.

He's not the only MD to join recently. Daniel Hobster, a former BNP Paribas portfolio manager, joined in London last week, and Jennifer Devereaux joined from OMERS, another Canadian pension fund, as an MD in talent acquisition last week.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @AlexMcMurray. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Photo by David Lam on Unsplash

Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
