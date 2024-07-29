Ex-Morgan Stanley & RBC MD becomes tech head at top paying pension fund

Canadian pension fund CPP Investments has been increasing headcount and raising pay. The Toronto Globe and Mail says the fund pays an average of $500k per head to its 2,100 employees, and $4m to the top five executives. Its most recent hire, a managing director (MD), is a trading technology specialist that's spent the last 23 years in banking.

Click here to follow our new WhatsApp channel, and get instant news updates straight to your phone 📱

Saj Khimji joins CPP as the firm's head of public markets technology, based out of Toronto. He spent the last four years as an MD at Canadian bank RBC Capital Markets as its head of equity derivatives trading technology. His background is considerably less Canadian.

Before joining, RBC, Khimji spent 18 and a half years at Morgan Stanley, spending the first half in London, and the second in Hong Kong. His last role at the bank was APAC head of equity derivatives technology and global head of equity flow derivatives technology. Khimji was educated in the UK too, attending Croydon-based Whitgift School then studying maths and computer science at UCL.

He's not the only MD to join recently. Daniel Hobster, a former BNP Paribas portfolio manager, joined in London last week, and Jennifer Devereaux joined from OMERS, another Canadian pension fund, as an MD in talent acquisition last week.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @AlexMcMurray. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by David Lam on Unsplash