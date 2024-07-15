RBC's newish head of European ECM has unexpectedly disappeared

Mark Dickenson is no longer at RBC Capital Markets. Less than two years after he joined from HSBC in London, he's gone again.

RBC declined to comment on Dickenson's exit, which comes as Financial News is reporting that the Canadian bank wants to double its market share in Europe and to increase its number of corporate broking clients from 30 to 50 in the near term.

Dickenson didn't immediately respond to a request to comment.

His disappearance also comes after RBC bolstered its European equity capital markets team with some supplementary external hires. Angus Millar and Adam Miller joined from Morgan Stanley and HSBC respectively in January to head UK equity capital markets and UK corporate broking.

When Dickenson joined RBC in 2022, he reported to Duncan Smith and Matthew Coakes, co-heads of equity capital markets and corporate broking for the bank at the time. Smith resigned in May and was reported to be going to Investec. Speaking off the record, one junior on the team claimed Smith was a popular leader and said the culture on the team deteriorated when he departed.

Prior to joining RBC, Dickenson spent nearly 10 years at HSBC in London, where he was latterly co-head of corporate broking.

