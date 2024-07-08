AWS Singapore tech head joins bank spending $5bn on technology

It's not just the US and European banks that are looking to invest in their technology teams; Westpac, an Australian bank said earlier this year that it would invest around A$2bn (US$1.35bn) annually into its technology for four years. In Singapore, it's just hired a big tech and banking alum to be one of the tech team's key leaders.

Andrew Mulligan joined Westpac this month as international head of technology, covering the Americas, Europe and Asia, excluding Australia and New Zealand. He spent the last two and a half years at AWS, where he was the firm's Singapore head of technology since August 2022.

Mulligan was part of a wave of banking technologists who left for AWS amidst the boom of cloud technology. Before joining AWS he spent 24 years across various banks, starting with a decade at Lehman Brothers in London. He first moved to Singapore with UBS, eventually becoming deputy head of technology for the country. He left UBS for Singaporean bank UOB, assuming multiple DevOps leadership roles.

Westpac has also been hiring senior technologists in its Australian HQ. Chris Clark joined in May as chief engineer for payments; he spent the last 17 years at Macquarie and was a principal payments engineer there.

