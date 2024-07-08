Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

AWS Singapore tech head joins bank spending $5bn on technology

by Alex McMurray
7 hours ago
2 minute read
AWS Singapore tech head joins bank spending $5bn on technology

It's not just the US and European banks that are looking to invest in their technology teams; Westpac, an Australian bank said earlier this year that it would invest around A$2bn (US$1.35bn) annually into its technology for four years. In Singapore, it's just hired a big tech and banking alum to be one of the tech team's key leaders.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Andrew Mulligan joined Westpac this month as international head of technology, covering the Americas, Europe and Asia, excluding Australia and New Zealand. He spent the last two and a half years at AWS, where he was the firm's Singapore head of technology since August 2022. 

Mulligan was part of a wave of banking technologists who left for AWS amidst the boom of cloud technology. Before joining AWS he spent 24 years across various banks, starting with a decade at Lehman Brothers in London. He first moved to Singapore with UBS, eventually becoming deputy head of technology for the country. He left UBS for Singaporean bank UOB, assuming multiple DevOps leadership roles. 

Westpac has also been hiring senior technologists in its Australian HQ. Chris Clark joined in May as chief engineer for payments; he spent the last 17 years at Macquarie and was a principal payments engineer there.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' warning as trading jobs disappear to algorithms. The power trader headhunted by Mike Platt

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' warning as trading jobs disappear to algorithms. The power trader headhunted by Mike Platt

Morning Coffee: The JPMorgan MD whose wife slept with her head on a desk to be near him. How’s Barclays’ banking revival going?

Morning Coffee: The JPMorgan MD whose wife slept with her head on a desk to be near him. How’s Barclays’ banking revival going?

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Morning Coffee: Ex-Citi, Barclays' director's optimal career plan after avoiding a "massive" heart attack. Goldman Sachs not expected to cut bonuses enough in a crisis

Morning Coffee: Ex-Citi, Barclays' director's optimal career plan after avoiding a "massive" heart attack. Goldman Sachs not expected to cut bonuses enough in a crisis

Morning Coffee: Humble JPMorgan VP’s side hustle outclassed by Jamie Dimon. Another hedge fund guy opts for Barclays

Morning Coffee: Humble JPMorgan VP’s side hustle outclassed by Jamie Dimon. Another hedge fund guy opts for Barclays

Top Articles
Barclays' junior bankers are not all in approval of the new staffing system

Barclays' junior bankers are not all in approval of the new staffing system

Deutsche Bank's structured credit team made another Morgan Stanley hire

Deutsche Bank's structured credit team made another Morgan Stanley hire

Bank of America said to restrict interns to 60 hours' work a week

Bank of America said to restrict interns to 60 hours' work a week

AWS Singapore tech head joins bank spending $5bn on technology

AWS Singapore tech head joins bank spending $5bn on technology

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' warning as trading jobs disappear to algorithms. The power trader headhunted by Mike Platt

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' warning as trading jobs disappear to algorithms. The power trader headhunted by Mike Platt

Recommended Jobs
Business Manager - Equities Hedge Fund
New York, United States
Caxton Associates
Associate Portfolio Manager Program - Dubai
Caxton Associates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Carisbrook Partners
G10 STIR FX Trader
Carisbrook Partners
London, United Kingdom
Chief of Staff - Hedge Fund
New York, United States
CME Group
Manager - FX Products
CME Group
London, United Kingdom
Leverton Search
Portfolio Specialist - Fixed Income
Leverton Search
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

A senior software engineer quit Google in London to work on LLMs at Fidelity
Tech

A senior software engineer quit Google in London to work on LLMs at Fidelity

1 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citi accused of attempting to implement AI on the back of Excel spreadsheets
Tech

Citi accused of attempting to implement AI on the back of Excel spreadsheets

27 Jun 2024
comment icon
2
like icon
2
JPMorgan is on a quantum recruiting push, and is paying salaries up to $325k
Tech

JPMorgan is on a quantum recruiting push, and is paying salaries up to $325k

26 Jun 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Citi suggests that developers earning $400 an hour in banks are immune to AI incursions
Tech

Citi suggests that developers earning $400 an hour in banks are immune to AI incursions

24 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.