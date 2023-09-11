Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Stripe hires Meta's payments head to run a top AI team

by Alex McMurray
14 hours ago
2 minute read
Stripe hires Meta's payments head to run a top AI team

Stripe has ramped up its senior hiring in recent months and has added one more to its growing list. Stripe Identity, its machine learning powered identity verification product, has been without a leader since head of engineering Rob Daly left last August, but it's just found a new head of engineering from Meta's payments division.

Michi Kono joins Stripe in New York after three and a half years at Meta, where he was head of engineering for the FAANG firm's global payment processing team. Prior to that, he spent almost five years at Capital One as a senior director of software engineering. 

Kono has quite a bit of experience in fintech already, particularly eCommerce. He was a VP of engineering for Payvment, a now defunct platform that operated via Facebook, but left to found and act as CTO for his own platform Splurgy, used by companies such as Blizzard and Ubisoft. The latter was primarily written in Ruby, the language of choice for Stripe's tech stack. 

Stripe is already hiring for the identity team. A full stack engineer operating either remotely or from the San Francisco or Seattle offices can earn a salary of up to $212.5k.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Energy & Infrastructure M&A - Analyst 1 or 2
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Senior Financial Data Scientist- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Brock & Decker
Investment Banking Analyst
Brock & Decker
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Portfolio management jobs in hedge funds are so toxic, few can cope

Portfolio management jobs in hedge funds are so toxic, few can cope

Evercore’s London juniors aren’t paid that well. Bosses are, though

Evercore’s London juniors aren’t paid that well. Bosses are, though

Stripe hires Meta's payments head to run a top AI team

Stripe hires Meta's payments head to run a top AI team

Schonfeld hired a new macro portfolio manager from Eisler

Schonfeld hired a new macro portfolio manager from Eisler

The world's best business schools might be in France - or India

The world's best business schools might be in France - or India

Related articles

Revolut wants its data scientists to stop coding
Fintech

Revolut wants its data scientists to stop coding

11 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Is Adyen the new Revolut?
Fintech

Is Adyen the new Revolut?

8 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-UBS MD & Coinbase trading head founds lending platform
Fintech

Ex-UBS MD & Coinbase trading head founds lending platform

7 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The London fintech cutting in the UK and expanding in the US
Fintech

The London fintech cutting in the UK and expanding in the US

7 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.