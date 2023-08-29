Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Stripe hires ex-NASA Google director

by Alex McMurray
16 hours ago
2 minute read
Stripe hires ex-NASA Google director

Payments giant Stripe has shown a penchant for hiring from FAANG in recent months, and one of its most senior recent additions is no exception. Joining Stripe from Google is Tim Curry (not the actor), who has taken up the position of Americas head for the fintech's paid support team.

At Google, Curry was director of operations and support for Stadia, Google's cloud gaming platform. The streaming service, which launched in 2019, was discontinued this January due to a lack of traction in the industry.

The bulk of Curry's career, over 13 years, was spent at his previous employer, digital recording company TiVo, where he held a number of positions in an operational capacity. Interestingly, his early career was in aeronautical engineering, joining NASA's Langley Research Center as a graduate then becoming a senior aerodynamics engineer at Lockheed Martin.

The paid support team, which is focused on Stripe's premier clients like Nord Security, has a history of hiring its top people from Google. The global head of paid support, Eimear Hennessy, spent over a decade at Google and was most recently head of UK retail, while head of enterprise support Pawel Zak spent eight and a half years there and was a strategy and operations lead.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Operating Partner, Big Data Analytics, Middle East Focused Private Equity, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Edgworth Partners
Analyst/Associate, Infrastructure M&A and Debt Advisory
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Investment Banking(M&A) - Renewables, Analyst
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
Linear Partners
Entertainment / TMT Analyst (Class of 22) - Leading Elite Boutique
Linear Partners
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Energy & Infrastructure M&A - Analyst 1 or 2
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Moving from TradFi to DeFi? How to spot the dangers

Moving from TradFi to DeFi? How to spot the dangers

Standard Chartered wants Asia fintech staff amid digital shortage

Standard Chartered wants Asia fintech staff amid digital shortage

Stripe hires ex-NASA Google director

Stripe hires ex-NASA Google director

How to get a risk management job in the finance industry

How to get a risk management job in the finance industry

Ex-High Frequency Trading engineer 'baffled' by C++ praise

Ex-High Frequency Trading engineer 'baffled' by C++ praise

Related articles

Moving from TradFi to DeFi? How to spot the dangers
Fintech

Moving from TradFi to DeFi? How to spot the dangers

29 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Standard Chartered wants Asia fintech staff amid digital shortage
Fintech

Standard Chartered wants Asia fintech staff amid digital shortage

29 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs' mistake and the man who made $100m
Fintech

Goldman Sachs' mistake and the man who made $100m

21 Aug 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
3
Goodbye coffee: the fintech CEO making you run in meetings
Fintech

Goodbye coffee: the fintech CEO making you run in meetings

17 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.