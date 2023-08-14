Stripe hires executive from $2bn publicly traded rival fintech

Stripe has been making some big changes to its revenue division. Ex-chief revenue officer, the cowboy hat toting Mike Clayville, has transitioned to a new role as chief customer officer, with his former role taken up by head of global sales Eileen O'Mara. The moves haven't all been internal, however - an executive from a publicly traded fintech valued at $2bn, has also arrived to help grow revenues.

Robert Clarkson joins Stripe as its Americas head of revenue and growth. He spent the past two years at the payments fintech Payoneer, where he was chief revenue officer. He also had an executive role, chief commercial officer, at $13.4bn valued network security company Gen Digital (named NortonLifelock under his tenure)

Clarkson has extensive experience in fintech and payments. He spent six years at American Express as a VP/GM in its global commercial cards team. He went on to spend almost seven years at payments stalwart PayPal, where he rose to SVP of global business development and business partnerships.

While he stepped down from his role as CRO in February, Clarkson has remained in an advisory role at Payoneer. Last month it was one of the many firms to cut staff (Stripe included) with 10% of employees let go amid difficult market conditions.

