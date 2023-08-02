Goldman Sachs MD and Marcus tech head joins JPMorgan

A few years ago, Goldman Sachs' consumer bank Marcus was lauded and adored (at least by David Solomon). Today, it's more of an afterthought, as multiple MDs that have worked on either Marcus or the Apple Card have moved on. Capitalizing on Goldman's priority shift, JPMorgan has bolstered the team for its own digibank, Chase, by hiring an MD from Goldman's consumer engineering team.

Jeremy Hanson joined JPMorgan yesterday as a distinguished engineer, MD and its head of Chase fraud risk technology. He was most recently Goldman Sachs' global head of consumer delivery and operations engineering. Much of Hanson's work was focused on building cloud architecture and migrating the bank's systems away from on-premise contact centers.

Hanson, who was part of Goldman's largest ever MD list back in 2021, has been at the bank for over 26 years, joining in 1997. He worked across a number of tech functions, but the bulk of his time was spent working in the fixed income derivatives sales and trading team. He claims to have "built, launched, and operated an electronic RFQ and trading platform" that operated for 11 years before Goldman retired it.

JPMorgan's commitment to Chase is huge. It currently has 3467 open roles mentioning it, 722 in software engineering. In Texas, where Hanson is based and will be running things, there are 172 openings in tech mentioning Chase.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)