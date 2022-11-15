Battle of the Banks at Goldman Sachs: Marcus vs TxB

Last week, Goldman Sachs released their partner list. In amongst the names were two men controlling two of the firm's most exciting technological initiatives. John Fathers is the man in charge of the technology at Marcus, the consumer banking division. Luc Teboul is in charge of the technology at the transaction banking division, TxB.

That both men made the partner list might suggest the two divisions are doing very well, but that is not the exact truth. Marcus may have served “over 15 million customers and generated more than $2.2 billion in revenues in the last 12 months,” according to CEO David Solomon in their Q3 earnings call this year, but its costs are mounting. TxB is the real golden child.

Marcus's fall from favor coincides with accusations that it's simply Solomon's passion project. With estimated losses of $1.2bn this year, the reason for Fathers’ addition to the partner list may indeed be Solomon’s determination to make Marcus work. Solomon has likened criticism of the unit to that faced by Amazon Web Services in its early iteration.

This doesn't change the fact that Marcus is hemorrhaging money, although future losses at the unit may be obfuscated by its integration with the wealth management division. TxB, meanwhile, is one of the flagship segments of their new 'Platform Solutions division' and is being rolled out globally. In a recent blog posted on Goldman's site, Teboul said TxB is hiring 10 people a month on average.

Inside Marcus at Goldman Sachs

The technology behind Marcus is supposedly very good, yet that is both its blessing and its curse. The tech stack has been built from the ground up. This is great if you're an employee working with cutting edge technology, but has contributed to the project's expense.

As for the work-life balance, employees on Blind desribe working for Marcus as like being “on call 24/7”. They also allege a work culture that entails 12–14-hour days. This might explain the various high level departures in recent years.

Inside TxB at Goldman Sachs

The technology behind TxB appears to be just as up-to-scratch as Marcus. Though they lack the proprietary technology of the consumer bank, TxB uses a modern cloud native stack for which they received industry acclaim when they won a 2021 Banking Tech Award for best use of cloud.

However, there are conflicting reports on TxB's culture. Some employees on Blind echo the issues voiced by those at Marcus, with claims that “TxB has one of the worst WLB for engineering” within Goldman. Others, while not posting a glowing review, state that the simple quality of the tech stack makes the amount of work at TxB bearable.

TxB is arguably the place to be out of these two divisions. While both boast impressive technology, Marcus’ losses create a sense of uncertainty that TxB doesn’t have. Nonetheless, Marcus has its internal champions. If a lack of legacy systems and innovative work are a source of excitement for you, Goldman's consumer bank might be the way… However, this presumes that you can get an offer: Goldman Sachs didn't comment for this article, but there are unconfirmed reports of a Marcus hiring freeze.

