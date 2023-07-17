Discover your dream Career
Fintech

London fintech moving top Singapore staff to expand in China

by Alex McMurray
10 hours ago
2 minute read
London fintech moving top Singapore staff to expand in China

Publicly traded payments fintech Wise has been having a solid 2023 so far. Stock price is up 17% at time of writing, with its market cap of $6.93bn being the London based firm's highest since last October. Despite already having an Asia base in Singapore, it's looking to expand and has begun moving people out of the country to do so.

The first step Wise has taken is internally transferring  Hanpeng Liu as its China expansion lead. He was previously compliance lead for south-east Asia, overseeing "regulatory obligations for Wise regional e-wallet, card issuance, payment remittance and investment activities."

Based in Shanghai, the role marks a return to China for Liu, who begun his career as a legal intern for HSBC in Guangdong. The rest of his career however has been spent in Singapore, including roles at the Money Authority of Singapore and video game focused software development company Tencent.

There are no roles listed yet for Wise in Shanghai. Roles in Singapore are also scarce, just 5 of 90 total roles, all of which are senior. One of those listings is an APAC expansion lead focused on asset products, indicating Singapore will remain the center of Wise's Asian operations. Wise also have an India expansion lead listing open in Mumbai.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
