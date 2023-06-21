Eisler's latest hires: A quant and a head of US macro research

Eisler Capital is at it again. The hedge fund has been hiring top traders, quants and more from banks at a prolific rate in 2023. Its most significant recent hire is a macro research specialist who joins alongside a top banking quant.

Julian Richers has just joined as head of North America macro research. Richers spent the bulk of his finance career at Goldman Sachs, initially joining as an FX and EM economist before leaving to complete an economics PhD, returning as a PhD fellow two years later. In 2020, he made the move to Morgan Stanley as a VP in global/US economics research and rose to ED level at the start of this year.

Chris Potter also joins Eisler as a quantitative strategist in London. He started as a VP in FX at Citi shortly after completing a financial mathematics doctorate at Oxford. Goldman Sachs then poached him to become an ED in equity exotics and hybrids. He returned to FX as an HSBC director in 2011 then moved to UBS in 2016 where he has worked for the past 7 years.

It's no coincidence both men are Goldman Sachs alumni; it appears to be Eisler's talent pool of choice. Their most senior acquisition from the bank was its head of EM rates trading, Amir Fais, last month.

