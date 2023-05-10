Monzo is quietly hiring in London, including from JPMorgan

As fintechs come of age in the wake of the US regional banking crisis and the collapse of SVB, compliance teams are being quietly strengthened. UK online bank Monzo has been strengthening its financial crime team with hires from rivals including JPMorgan.

Monzo's recent recruits include Elena Duta, a junior anti-money laundering specialist who's just joined from JPMorgan. It's Duta's second stint at Monzo - she joined JPM from the online bank and returns around a year later.

Monzo's biggest recent hire, though, is Roshni Reddy. She spent five years in big tech at Google and Uber before joining Singapore fintech Grab. Roddy left Grab after five years in March and moved to London with Monzo in April. She now leads the financial crime product team.

Monzo has also made other junior compliance hires. Financial crime investigator Amir Zahid graduated in 2020 and worked at both Lloyds and the UK Home Office prior to joining. Hashim Kidiwala only graduated last august, spending seven months as a fraud agent at eCommerce fintech THG prior to joining.

