Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Monzo is quietly hiring in London, including from JPMorgan

by Alex McMurray
10 May 2023
2 minute read
Monzo is quietly hiring in London, including from JPMorgan

As fintechs come of age in the wake of the US regional banking crisis and the collapse of SVB, compliance teams are being quietly strengthened. UK online bank Monzo has been strengthening its financial crime team with hires from rivals including JPMorgan.

Monzo's recent recruits include Elena Duta, a junior anti-money laundering specialist who's just joined from JPMorgan. It's Duta's second stint at Monzo - she joined JPM from the online bank and returns around a year later.

Monzo's biggest recent hire, though, is Roshni Reddy. She spent five years in big tech at Google and Uber before joining Singapore fintech Grab. Roddy left Grab after five years in March and moved to London with Monzo in April. She now leads the financial crime product team.

Monzo has also made other junior compliance hires. Financial crime investigator Amir Zahid graduated in 2020 and worked at both Lloyds and the UK Home Office prior to joining. Hashim Kidiwala only graduated last august, spending seven months as a fraud agent at eCommerce fintech THG prior to joining. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
DTG Capital Markets
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Eximius Finance
Graduate/Junior - Valuations - Equity Derivatives - Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Alexander Ash Consulting
Ops Transformation Project Programme Manager/ Project Manager – Contract
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Thompson Campbell Partners Ltd
Junior Equity Analyst
Thompson Campbell Partners Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Top Engineer Leaving Stripe for $11bn publicly traded fintech

Top Engineer Leaving Stripe for $11bn publicly traded fintech

HSBC's ex-head of US debt markets is making a big comeback

HSBC's ex-head of US debt markets is making a big comeback

Equity analyst pay isn't all that bad

Equity analyst pay isn't all that bad

Bloomberg is hiring Chat-GPT experts on $295k+ salaries

Bloomberg is hiring Chat-GPT experts on $295k+ salaries

Nomura's co-head of investment banking is leaving as MDs promoted

Nomura's co-head of investment banking is leaving as MDs promoted

Related articles

Top Engineer Leaving Stripe for $11bn publicly traded fintech
Fintech

Top Engineer Leaving Stripe for $11bn publicly traded fintech

12 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan's fintech platform is focusing on AI and data scientists
Fintech

JPMorgan's fintech platform is focusing on AI and data scientists

5 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Coinbase halved a key component of developer pay
Fintech

Coinbase halved a key component of developer pay

5 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Fintech cost-cutting: The complaints at Klarna
Fintech

Fintech cost-cutting: The complaints at Klarna

4 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.