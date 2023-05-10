JPMorgan Technology MDs: The names you need to know
Britain may have a new king, but Charles isn't the only incoming regent. This year's JPMorgan managing directors have been elevated too. The bank keeps the specifics under wraps, but we've identified at least 61 MDs across product and technology. We've listed them below, plus a few observations about the new class.
Women thrive in product promotions
JPMorgan promoted significant numbers of women to MD across both tech and product, but it's product where they really shine. Of the 15 product MDs we've seen, 7 of them are women.
Nonetheless, the most interesting new product MD at JPMorgan is a man. Marcio Mello joins from fintech stalwart PayPal where he was head of product for the PayPal identity platform. He now serves as JPMorgan's head of authentication design and experience.
In the London technology team, JPMorgan promoted Gnilane Gueye-Turpin, a black Muslim woman of senegalese heritage, who earns the position after 23 years working at the bank.
Onyx promotions indicate continued crypto commitment
JPMorgan has shown ongoing commitment to its crypto ventures already this year but a pair of MD promotions is its biggest statement yet.
Two top ranking technologists from Onyx, the bank's DeFi platform, have been promoted: Tyrone Lobbam, its head of blockchain launch, and Sudhir Upadhyay, its head of engineering.
JPMorgan Technology Managing Director Promotions - 2023
EMEA
Adam Davis
Eimear Gallery, Asset wealth management BISO and EMEA regional CISO
Gillian McLennan
David McVicar
Tyrone Lobban, Head of blockchain launch, Onyx
Tomi Pierucci, Head of tech disruptors vertical for international private bank
Gnilane Gueye-Turpin
Ben Wood, EMEA head, QR equities derivatives and systematic trading
Sikander Mohiuddin, Global head of markets structuring and equity derivatives trading technology
Laura Stewart, Global head of rates, linear and short term interest rates technology
Nidhi Sharma, Chief Data Officer, Enterprise technology
APAC
Anubhav Minocha
Ivan D'Souza
Srikrishna Kulkarni, India head for data management & deputy India CTO lead.
Shivaprasad Rao, head of derivatives, FX and international equities post trade technology
Americas
Robert Baskerville
Haiying Guo
Harsh Benara, Global head of engineering, digital document services
Mehul Shroff
Dwayne Durn, Global co-head corporate and investment bank technology audit
Bryan Gasche, Global head, sanctions and client screening technology
Navi Sirisena, global head of alternative inestments and brokerage trading technology
Sudhir Upadhyay, Head of engineering, Onyx
Pablo Rotszyld, Head of Chase Retail Branch Technology Infrastructure Engineering
Julie Schlabach, CTO/Head of engineering and architechture for employee experience and corporate technology
Ilya Klets
Lenny Blum
Fred Short, Global head of securities services client technology
Shashanka Narayan
Raju Chellappa, Global head of total rewards systems
Mark Jackson
Lindsay Bradford, Head of HR, enterprise technology
Ioana Soran Martin
Bala Vadhiyar
Juan Wang, Head of secure web, framework and design system
Mariano Bender, Global head of research technology
Subhashini Tripuraneni, Global head of people analytics and AI/ML
Bryn Worgan
Samy Kalyanasundaram
Courtney Allen
Kamesh Karra
Oscar Paredes, Head of technology deposits platform
Jesse Chapman
Sathish Sivaramakrishnan, CTO - Modernization, cloud transformation, digital transformation
Brad McGruder
JPMorgan Product Managing Director Promotions - 2023
EMEA
Christopher Beams, Identity and directory services product owner
Ross McBride, Global product manager and operations director
Ross Webster, Head of international liquidity PSS & Product delivery, commercial banking
Americas
Marcio Mello, Head of authentication design & experience
Shannon Kim, Product owner of digital communications
Simone Bachmann
Vidyasankar Narayanan, Product manager for risk decision engines
Jessica Rivkin, Product leader for CX
Stephanie Zuckerbrod, head of product for public web & growth and product strategy
Goran Loncaric, Senior product manager, authentication
Alex Bogun, head of GTM & commercial, wealth management product & experience
Srinath Kuruvadi, Head of product security, AWS cloud
Jennifer Dalton, Product owner, Small business card
Kelly Jahn
Nicole Black, Product leader for innovation initiatives in digital payments
