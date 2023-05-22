Discover your dream Career
Ex-BNP director to lead crypto exchange's Hong Kong arm

by Alex McMurray
22 May 2023
2 minute read
Ex-BNP director to lead crypto exchange's Hong Kong arm

As new cryptocurrency regulation positions Hong Kong as one of the focal hubs for the digital asset economy in the near future, crypto firms are hoping to flesh out their teams there in preparation for a potential crypto boom. One firm doing so is Gate.io, which has recruited a former BNP Paribas director to act as CEO for its Hong Kong subsidiary.

Kevin Lee joins Gate Hong Kong from digital asset trading platform OSL, where he was head of sales and trading for its digital securities division. 

Lee previously spent a total of 13 years at both BNP Paribas and Macquarie, predominantly working in algorithmic trading at both firms. His most recent role at BNP entailed integrating Deutsche's prime broking platform in APAC.  

Lee says Gate is dedicated to providing a "secure and compliant trading environment" and states that Gate Hong Kong is "dedicated to adhering to the upcoming VASP license regimes set by the Securities Futures Commision (SFC)"

