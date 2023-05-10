Discover your dream Career
Hong Kong hedge funds hiring from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan

by Alex McMurray
10 May 2023
2 minute read
Multistrategy hedge funds are hiring in Hong Kong, and as ever it's Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan they're targeting.

In April, Citadel acquired Alan Au, executive director and head of Asia Pacific equities and Hong Kong entities market risk coverage at JPMorgan. He joins the hedge fund as the head of its Asia Pacific portfolio construction and risk group after spending over 13 years at JPMorgan.

This month, another executive director moved from a bank's tech division. Harvard PhD graduate and Goldman Sachs macro strat Kechao Xiao joined Balysany as a lead engineer in the hedge fund's Asia macro tech team. Xiao spent his early finance career in New York on the US interest rate desk before earning his promotion with a move to Asia.

Engineering associate Piyush Jha also joined Balyasny from Goldman in March as a macro quant developer while Millennium hired Vladimir Cherny from Barclays.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
