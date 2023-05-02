Senior AI research specialist at Goldman strikes out on his own

Everyone wants a piece of AI nowadays, but it hasn't always been so popular. Artificial intelligence veterans of multiple decades are a rare commodity and have plenty of options. This might be why one of Goldman Sachs' most experienced AI researchers has founded his own AI venture, Language Machines.

Vijay Saraswat joined Goldman in 2017 as a technology fellow, helping set up the R&D engineering lab with a focus on AI. He made managing director two years later.

Saraswat spent nearly six years at Goldman, where he worked on natural language modelling. Prior to joining the firm he spent 14 years at IBM, where he also worked on AI. He was a research staff member at telecoms company AT&T and CTO of instant messaging and chatbot company Vayusphere.

Saraswat didn't respond to a request to comment for this article, but his new firm - Language Machines - seems to be all about developing large language models like Chat GPT, which have the potential to change the future of computing entirely by allowing users to interface directly with machines, without the need for engineers.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)