Singapore fintech execs spent a century at Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered's digibank venture in Singapore, Trust Bank, has been growing at a significant pace. The fintech has over 500k customers in just seven months.

It probably helps that the bank has been built on a foundation of staff drawn from Standard Chartered itself. Collectively, they have over a centry of experience in both traditional finance and technology.

These are some of the top Standard Chartered alumni working at Trust Bank Singapore today.

Vishnu Thilak - Head of Product Management

Previous Role: Credit decisions system manager at Standard Chartered

One of the more recent senior appointments, Vishnu Thilak was appointed head of product management at Trust Bank this month.

Prior to this, Thilak spent over 13 years at Standard Chartered.

Dwaipayan Sadhu - CEO

Previous Role: Managing Director: Head of Consumer Private and Business banking at Standard Chartered

Trust Bank's CEO has spent over two decades in banking, starting with Standard Chartered in India before leaving for a brief nine month stint at Citi.

Upon returning to Standard Chartered, Sadhu headed various divisions for the bank in Singapore and South East Asia.

Bhavik Savla - Head of FP&A

Previous Role: Interim CFO, Digital Venture by Standard Chartered Bank

Trust Bank's head of financial planning and analysis, Bhavik Savla, was at Standard Chartered for less than six year and previously worked at both Deutsche Bank and Citi.

In those six years, however, he had a number of noteworthy positions including director of finance for the Hong Kong virtual bank and director of growth strategy of the retail banking division.

Ramesh Dharma - Interim Head of Technology Risk

Previous Role: Executive Director -Head Information Security Risk Officer ASEAN & South Asia

One of the top technologists at Trust Bank previously spent five years with Visa, where he was the global information security leader for the AP CEMEA region.

Lalit Lohia - Chief Risk Officer

Previous Role: Managing Director - Chief Credit Officer ASEAN at Standard Chartered

One of the multiple high ranking Trust Bank members to have started out in India, Lalit Lohia spent 13 years working for Citi and six at Barclays before spending eight years at Standard Chartered.

His three decades of banking experience make him perhaps the most experienced finance professional in the company.

Fredy Aga - Chief Financial Officer

Previous Role: Global head of finance - technology and innovation at Standard Chartered

Since moving to Standard Chartered in 1999, Fredy Aga has s been a global head of finance for various divisions in Singapore.

In addition to technology and innovation, he was a head of finance for consumer banking for over a year, and a head of finance for risk and compliance for over five years.

Natalia Goh - Chief Operating Officer

Previous Role: Managing Director, Head of Credit Cards and Unsecured Lending, Singapore

Harvard graduate Natalia Goh has spent the last 14 years working for Standard Chartered.

Her area of speciality appears to be credit cards, having been an executive director and head of product for credit cards prior to her managing director role.

Kartikay Doval - Head of Project Management

Previous Role: Director, Digital Payments & MultiCurrency solutions at Standard Chartered

Another senior member with lots of experience outside Standard Chartered, Kartikay Doval began his career at Citi for 6 years before jumping around banks including Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, Citi again and Standard Chartered a second time.

Doval spent nearly six years at Standard Chartered in his second stint but perhaps a more impressive role was his previous one: delivery & deployment head for Citibank Online in Asia and Australia.

Sandesh Hegde - Head of Risk and Core Operations

Previous Role: Regional Head- ASA Risk Operation and Head Process Controls and Systems at Standard Chartered

Sandesh Hegde spent more time at one company than anyone else at Trust Bank. He spent over 25 years at Standard Chartered before assuming his role there.

The position in which he spent the most time was head of process controls & systems - risk operations, He spent five years in the role following his move from Botswana to Singapore.

Nick Woodruff - Chief of Staff

Previous Role: Global chief of staff - treasury at Standard Chartered

Originally based out of London, Nick Woodruff spent six years at Barclays before moving to PR firm FGS Global.

Woodruff then moved to Singapore and joined Standard Chartered in 2010 and worked there for over a decade. In addition to his chief of staff role, he also spent three months simultaneously acting as chief product officer.

Rajit Maiti - Head Of Operational & Fraud Risk

Previous Role: Executive Director & Head of operational risk - Consumer, Private and Business Banking

A risk specialist, Rajit Maiti has spent over 18 years at Standard Chartered and acted as a head of risk for a variety of departments.

Amongst those are the retail banking, retail distribution and brand and marketing teams in Singapore.

