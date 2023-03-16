Singapore hiring is driving this London unicorn's global expansion

Cloud based infrastructure provider Thought Machine is looking to expand in a big way in 2023. It announced at the start of the month that it wants to "increase global headcount by more than 20% in the next phase of growth plans." Alongside their existing offices in London, New York, Sydney and Singapore, they will be opening a new office in Miami and hiring in India, Japan and South Africa.

Outside the London base, it's Singapore that's receiving the most love in the current hiring plans. There are more open positions there (7) than any other country, including the US (6). This also includes intern roles for both a business analyst and a software engineer.

Thought Machine has been hiring in Singapore already this year. Engineering hiring has been light, but includes Chenhong Xie, an expert engineer for video game developers Garena, the company behind Call of Duty: Mobile. Just before the turn of the year they also hired Aniket Gadre, an engineering lead for GXS, the digibank ran by Singapore fintech titan Grab. Gadre was a former development lead at Standard Chartered.

Thought Machine likes to hire from banks. Jin Kiat Seow joins as a client delivery manager having spent over eight years at Morgan Stanley and six at UOB. In an indication that Singapore could be a hub for international growth, Benjamin Woon was promoted to program manager for international expansion and operations this month.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)