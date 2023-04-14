Discover your dream Career
Technology

Moving between Goldman, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley in tech

by Alex McMurray
14 April 2023
2 minute read
Moving between Goldman, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley in tech

Technology jobs in financial services aren't so different from other jobs in financial services. The most prestigious employers for technologists in banking are the three names that bankers typically want to work for too: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. Most technologists will be lucky to work in just one of these banks, but London based John Chiotis has now worked for all three.

Chiotis, who's just moved to to JPMorgan an executive director, despite rumbles about returning to the office, has had an atypical career path. After graduating in computer science from the university of Crete, his first jobs involved the  "interception of hostile wireless military communications" for the Hellenic Army and the creation of python infrastructure for semiconductor manufacturing firm Imagination Technologies.

When he finally made his debut at Morgan Stanley in 2015, he was the "lead and open source author" of a multi-testing framework for electronic trading applications that appears to still be in use today according to its Github page.

Four years later, Goldman Sachs snapped him up as an executive director. While Chiotis's sojourn at Goldman still involved testing, he also became a strategist "strat" working on systematic alpha. Among other things, he worked on "event driven strategies research and execution framework" for the firm.

At JPMorgan, Chiotis is working on "market making and facilitation," suggesting he's possibly escaped testing altogether. It's a lesson in how to leverage tech skills and skip from top bank to top bank in an eight year period. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
